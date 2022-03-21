Photo: Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele make bold claim about Barcelona star after El Clasico win

Barcelona stars Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres commented the words 'Ballon d'Or' on Pedri's Instagram post after the midfielder's impressive performance against Real Madrid on Sunday. The teenager got the better of veteran Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and controlled the game.

Barca took the lead when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a cross from Ousmane Dembele in the 29th minute. The Frenchman picked up his second assist of the game when Ronald Araujo converted his corner to give Barca a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute.

Ferran Torres gave the Catalan giants a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his second of the game to helped the Catalans complete a 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid. Torres and Dembele produced sensational performances on the night but lavished praise on 19-year-old midfielder Pedri on social media after the game.

"Ballon d'Or" - commented Dembele and Torres on Pedri's Instagram post after the game.

Barcelona's 4-0 victory over Real Madrid was the fifth time they have scored four goals in their last six games in all competitions. The Catalan giants' latest result helped them reduce the gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid to just twelve points. Xavi's side have a game in hand over Los Blancos. They currently sit in third place in the league table, three points behind second-placed Sevilla.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most take-ons completed for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Pedri (3)



◉ Most chances created for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Frenkie de Jong & Ousmane Dembélé (3)



The midfield delivered. ◉ Most tackles made for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Sergio Busquets (4)◉ Most take-ons completed for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Pedri (3)◉ Most chances created for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Frenkie de Jong & Ousmane Dembélé (3)The midfield delivered. ◉ Most tackles made for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Sergio Busquets (4)◉ Most take-ons completed for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Pedri (3)◉ Most chances created for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Frenkie de Jong & Ousmane Dembélé (3)The midfield delivered. 😤 https://t.co/GnIlmAlys0

barcacentre @barcacentre Image: Dembele and Ferran Torres commenting “Ballon d’Or” under Pedri’s post on Instagram. Image: Dembele and Ferran Torres commenting “Ballon d’Or” under Pedri’s post on Instagram. https://t.co/J273wIK1k3

Barcelona lay down a marker for next season thanks to their demolition of Real Madrid

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Barcelona could find it difficult to challenge for the La Liga title this season as they are 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand. Only 10 games are left to be played in the league this season.

The Catalan giants were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage, but are the favorites to win the Europa League this season.

The Spanish club have endured an up-and-down season, but have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez since he took over the reigns at the club midway through the first half of the season. Barcelona were in ninth place in the league table when they hired Xavi. The former Spain midfielder has helped the club climb up to third place in the league table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.



134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch.Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch. 💡 #FCBDressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico. 134 days. Chapeau. https://t.co/FaT5Dsd6bv

Barcelona's 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday helped them lay down a marker for next season. The club are undergoing a rebuild and seem to be heading in the right direction.

Barca fans will expect the club to make some statement signings during the summer transfer window and provide Xavi with the firepower to challenge for the La Liga title next season.

