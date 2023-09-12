"Physically, he's too developed" - Ex-Real Madrid scout suggests imminent signing Endrick is age-frauding 

Ex-Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero suggested that Endrick, who is set to join the club in 2024, is disguising his age.

Romero feels that physically, Endrick is too fit and developed to be only 17. He even went on to compare the Brazilian talent with Radamel Falcao, saying that the Colombian was also older than he claimed when he arrived in the European circuit.

Speaking on the matter, Romero said (via Brazilian outlet Ge Globo):

"I always had doubts with Endrick, whether the age they say he is is correct. Because physically he is too formed. I always remember Radamel Falcao, who arrived in Europe older than he was."

Endrick has so far been phenomenal for Palmeiras. The youngster has scored 10 goals and has provided two assists in 43 matches for the Brazilian outfit. He has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Many think Endrick will be a regular presence in Los Blancos' attack for the foreseeable future. It is worth noting that the Madrid giants already have the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in their ranks, who both arrived as youngsters and have been important players for the side.

Declan Rice named Real Madrid star as one of his role models

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice recently named Aurelien Tchouameni as one of his role models. The Englishman completed a summer move to the Gunners from West Ham United and has since proven his worth.

Technically, Rice is one of the finest players in the world in his position. Speaking about his role models in the modern game, Rice named Rodri, Thomas Partey, and Tchouameni. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“My role models? Obviously, the main one from the Premier League is Rodri. Partey when I came to Arsenal, he was incredible. Tchouaméni from Real Madrid, he’s a youngster as well, very aggressive, gets on the ball, goes forward with it, he’s good.”

Tchouameni has been a mainstay in Los Blancos' midfield since joining the club. He has so far made 54 appearances across competitions for the Madrid giants, providing four assists. The midfielder has also made 26 appearances for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Tchouameni and rice came head to head when England faced France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Les Bleus won the game by a score of 2-1 with the Real Madrid midfielder scoring the opening goal of the game by converting a spectacular long ranger.