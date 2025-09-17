"Physically different kinds of players" - Ex-Manchester United coach explains key difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has shared his thoughts on what he sees as a key difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both players have been at the top of the football world for the best part of two decades and continue to produce despite having achieved everything and some.

Meulensteen worked with a young Cristiano Ronaldo while he served as an assistant coach at Manchester United. He spoke to BetVictor about both players, attributing Ronaldo's longevity to the care he has taken to ensure that he remains in perfect shape. He also pointed to Lionel Messi's style of play as a reason why he is not at his rival's level physically. He said (via GOAL);

“It takes its toll, obviously. They're different players, different physical specimens as well. Cristiano Ronaldo is an athlete, 187 cm or something, and more than anything, as everybody knows, he has looked after himself unbelievably well. I'm not saying that Lionel Messi hasn't, I'm sure he has, but they're just physically different kinds of players.

Messi has always wanted the ball to feet, and then his magic started with a lot of turns and twists and explosive runs. But I think it's just possibly nothing else other than a genetic difference between them. They're both exceptional players that have brought absolute beauty to the game.

We are so fortunate to have grown up to have those two players going toe to toe with each other because that competition has brought the best out of them. 100% that rivalry, but also that mutual respect that they have for each other. But Cristiano, physically, he's in such a good state. I can't see anything else than just some genetic difference, and obviously maybe Messi starts to feel it a little bit more. You know, the day-to-day routines of training and recovery and all this and that."

Lionel Messi has struggled with muscle injuries in the past two years, admitting earlier this month that he may not participate in the FIFA World Cup next year. At 38 years old, he is two years younger than Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr this summer.

Ronaldo led Portugal to win the UEFA Nations League in June and has scored a total of 943 goals in his career. Despite his physical struggles, Messi has scored 20 goals in 21 MLS games this season, continuing to impress in the USA.

Dutch legend rubbishes long-standing Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi claim

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has addressed talk of Lionel Messi having less of a work ethic than Cristiano Ronaldo. A three-time Ballon d'Or winner, van Basten is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers to ever play the game.

Van Basten was on Dutch outlet Ziggo alongside Ruud Gullit, where the latter praised Ronaldo for his longevity. van Basten pointed out that Messi has been labelled as less of a hard worker, but stated that his quality at 38 shows how hard he works.

“Ronaldo worked hard, but do people forget that Messi is still playing football? The man is 38 years old. He lives for his sport just as much as Ronaldo and worked just as hard. Because you can’t be as good as Messi at 38 without working hard", he said via Bein Sports.

Lionel Messi made his professional debut with Barcelona in 2004, two years after Cristiano Ronaldo first appeared for Sporting Club. Both men appear still to be going strong and are undoubtedly the best players of their generation.

