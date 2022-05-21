“Picking up their form just in time” – Real Madrid fans delighted with 2 players showing signs of improvement ahead of Champions League final despite draw with Betis

Real Madrid concluded their victorious La Liga campaign with a goalless draw at the Bernabeu against Real Betis.

After Carlo Ancelotti rested a number of key players during his side's 1-1 draw with Cadiz last week, the Italian selected a side that is much more likely to play in next Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris.

Toni Kroos and Casemiro came close in the first-half before Karim Benzema wasted the best opportunity of the game after the break, while also putting a header wide in injury-time.

Despite both sides having very little to play for, Los Blancos fans may be slightly concerned by the fact their team have only won one game in four since their dramatic victory over Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final.

Two players who did impress the Real Madrid faithful during the rather tepid stalemate were Eder Militao and Toni Kroos.

Militao has made 48 appearances this season for the Spanish champions, but has been criticised in recent weeks for a series of poor displays, with fans calling for the Brazilian international to step up in David Alaba's absence.

Meanwhile, many have called for 32-year-old Kroos to be replaced in Ancelotti's midfield three by French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, despite the German being a key part of the Galacticos side that won four European Cups in five seasons.

Supporters took to Twitter to praise the often maligned pair following their promising display against Betis:

Gʜᴏsᴛʏ @ghostyvx @MadridXtra gives me pretty much friendly vibes lol but good to see that militao is having a great performance @MadridXtra gives me pretty much friendly vibes lol but good to see that militao is having a great performance

ø @LuninRMA Rüdiger's farewell letter really woke the sh*t out of Militão, huh? Rüdiger's farewell letter really woke the sh*t out of Militão, huh? https://t.co/ZJ8VX68ZeW

Lingardinho @lingardinhoo14 Kroos and Miĺitao are playing well again, that's a good sign Kroos and Miĺitao are playing well again, that's a good sign

LerrGun @crkSysn Kroos is backk Kroos is backk 😤

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Another class performance. He should have had 4 assists in the last game vs Cadiz and 1 in this. Prime Kroos returning just before a major final. Another class performance. He should have had 4 assists in the last game vs Cadiz and 1 in this. Prime Kroos returning just before a major final. https://t.co/UpbZA9wlTA

Hala Madrid! @RMadrid_Akin The real Militao is back.. emotional Madrid fans no talk again The real Militao is back.. emotional Madrid fans no talk again

MS 🇸🇪 @madridistaswe1 I enjoyed this first half. Kroos and Militao picking up their form just in time. Hopefully we will see goals 2nd half I enjoyed this first half. Kroos and Militao picking up their form just in time. Hopefully we will see goals 2nd half

No Real Madrid farewell for Gareth Bale

The 32-year-old's time in the Spanish capital will finally come to an end this summer, following an incredibly successful near decade at the club.

Ancelotti this week confirmed the Welsh superstar's contract will not be renewed at the end of the season, with a series of injury problems restricting Bale to just seven appearances this term.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Mbappe who has played 0 minutes for Real Madrid got his name chanted by our fans whilst Bale who has played 258 games and has 173 G/A for the club plus 3 UCL final goals gets booed on a daily. Weird. Mbappe who has played 0 minutes for Real Madrid got his name chanted by our fans whilst Bale who has played 258 games and has 173 G/A for the club plus 3 UCL final goals gets booed on a daily. Weird. https://t.co/G02CMGJtkJ

Bale has enjoyed a mixed relationship with the Real Madrid fanbase ever since his then world-record arrival from Tottenham in 2013, with many believing he cared more about playing for Wales than he did for the 13-time European champions.

Before the Betis game, Ancelotti defended the forward, as he said (as per The Mail):

"Everyone knows that his contract is up. Whether he plays tomorrow or not is not so important.

"What is important is that he has been part of the history of this club. I think he remains in the memory of all Real Madrid fans.

"He was important in La Decima, in Kiev [2018 Champions League final], in the Copa del Rey [in 2014] He is a player who has written great chapters in the history of this club and I think everyone recognises that."

