"Picture of the year" - Fans react as image of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham linking up at Inter Miami game comes to light

Fans have reacted to a picture of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, star attacker Lionel Messi and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

The Herons are coming off a loss in their most recent outing in the US Open Cup final at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami on Wednesday (September 27), with Messi not playing due to injury.

Playing for their second title in as many months, Inter were pegged back by a Griffin Dorsey 24th-minute strike. Amine Bassi compounded their misery nine minutes later as he put Houston Dynamo two goals to the good.

Tata Martino's side came to life in stoppage time when Josef Martinez pulled one back. However, it was too little too late as Houston held on to deny the Herons a second straight title.

Following the game, a picture of Beckham, Messi and Zidane emerged, eliciting reactions from fans. One deemed it to be the 'picture of the year', tweeting:

"Should be picture of the year."

Another chimed in:

"3 best free-kick takers in one frame."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

All three players - renowned for their dead ball prowess - are considered legendary in their own right. While Beckham and Zidane largely thrived in the late 90s and early 2000s, Messi emerged on the scene in the mid-200s and has made a name for himself since then.

How has Lionel Messi fared at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami since arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Argentine has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions, with the Herons not losing any of those games.

Messi played a key role in the Herons' first-ever title run last month when they won the inaugural Leagues Cup. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored in all seven games, finishing with 10 goals and an assist. He also scored in two shootouts, including one in the final.

However, with the Argentine nursing a muscular injury, Messi-less Inter Miami fell to a defeat to Houston in the US Open Cup final. Messi, though, will look to play a key role as the Herons seek an unlikely postseason berth.

Tata Martino's side trail ninth-placed New York City - whom they play on Saturday (September 30) - by five points, with four games remaining. With or without Messi, Inter Miami have no room for error, as they need to win all four games to have their post-season destiny in their own hands.