Pictures of Salt Bae crashing Real Madrid’s UCL winning party and grabbing hold of Ronaldo resurface after Messi snub 

Lionel Messi is not the only superstar who has been gatecrashed by Salt Bae. Cristiano Ronaldo was also on the receiving end of the Turkish chef's actions after Real Madrid won the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and their captain was celebrating their triumph on the pitch. However, Nusret Gokce, also known as Salt Bae, went to take a selfie with him. The former Barcelona superstar was left baffled and tried to get away.

Salt Bae, however, didn't give up and eventually managed to take a selfie with Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was not the only player left agitated by the chef. Angel Di Maria, Lisandro Martinez, and more were also forced to take pictures with him. The Turk even managed to get his hands on the trophy against FIFA's regulations.

However, the chef has done the same sort of thing with Cristiano Ronaldo previously. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in Kyiv in 2018 to win their third UEFA Champions League title in a row.

Ronaldo, the top scorer of the tournament that year, had to take a picture with Salt Bae. Sergio Ramos also posed with the chef and mimicked his famous salt-spraying move.

FIFA, meanwhile, had to acknowledge that it was against the law for the Turkish chef to invade the pitch like that. A spokesperson of the governing body recently said (via The Sun):

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken."

Jamie Carragher said he feels sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi debate narrative

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently said that he is not happy with the way the Portuguese superstar was recently projected in his debate with the Argentine. Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Carragher said:

“I’m no huge Ronaldo fan, I think that’s pretty obvious but it’s sad for him the way that people are now speaking about him and Messi in very different ways. There’s this idea that Ronaldo was all about himself and his ego, whereas Messi is painted as this kind of saint figure. I don’t actually think that’s true. People are saying he is not the same player but who is at 37?”

