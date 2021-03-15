Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang storms out of the Emirates stadium minutes after Arsenal's win over Tottenham - Reports 

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was dropped from the starting lineup against Tottenham, left the Emirates Stadium barely 23 minutes after the team's win on Sunday.

Aubameyang was reportedly in line to spearhead Arsenal’s attack heading into the derby, but he was dropped to the bench by Mikel Arteta for disciplinary reasons.

Reports claim that due to protocols, the Arsenal players were instructed to head to the Emirates Stadium for a pre-match meeting. However, the Gabon international turned up in his Ferrari after the meeting had ended.

With Alexandre Lacazette leading the line in place of Aubameyang, Arsenal managed an impressive comeback to grab a 2-1 win over Tottenham and claim bragging rights over their London rivals.

Erik Lamela gave the visitors the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, but goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette were enough to put Jose Mourinho’s men to the sword.

Reports claim Aubameyang refused to celebrate with his teammates following the win and missed the post-match drills for unused substitutes. The 31-year-old was one of the first players to head down the tunnel at the full-time whistle before his Ferrari was heard leaving the Emirates barely 23 minutes after the game.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta comments on Aubameyang’s omission

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about Aubameyang’s omission on Sunday.

Following the victory over Tottenham, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shed more light on the decision to drop club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the starting lineup. In the post-match interview, the Spaniard revealed the decision was to maintain the standards he aimed to establish at Arsenal.

“It’s the foundations and the platform on which we can build something medium and long term that is sustainable. That can bring us joy and happiness. Without that, I don’t believe it would happen. That’s why I keep talking about it and acting on it,” Arteta said via the Independent.

BREAKING: Mikel Arteta confirms Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped for the NLD due to disciplinary issues pic.twitter.com/4M8r5DXdij — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 14, 2021

Arteta added that the situation has now been dealt with, before heaping praise on his side for their impressive performance.

“I made what I thought was the right decision [with Aubameyang]. It’s been dealt with, so now let’s move on," said Arteta.

Reports claim Aubameyang will be fined for his lateness and this is not the first time the Arsenal captain has broken the rules this season. Aubameyang is expected to return to the fold on Thursday when Arsenal lock horns with Olympiacos in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash.