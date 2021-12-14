Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy after disciplinary breach

Arsenal has stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the captain's armband after last week's disciplinary breach. The Gunners have also announced the forward will be left out of the squad to face West Ham on Wednesday.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a hefty sum in the winter of 2018. The forward's consistent goal contributions to the Gunners attack saw him become club captain in November 2019.

However, Aubameyang appears to have failed to live up to his role as Arsenal captain. The London giants have confirmed that the Gabon international has been stripped of the armband following last week's disciplinary breach.

Mikel Arteta left Aubameyang out of Arsenal's squad to face Southampton last weekend. The Spanish tactician revealed the former Borussia Dortmund star was facing punishment for a disciplinary breach.

It then emerged that Aubameyang had returned late after traveling to France for personal reasons. This is not the first time the 32-year-old is making headlines for the wrong reasons. He has been punished for bad conduct previously as well.

Arsenal are no longer willing to tolerate Aubameyang's poor leadership and have decided to drop him as team captain. He will also not be considered for team selection against David Moyes' West Ham on Wednesday.

Aubameyang's record for Arsenal this term

Apart from the issues behind the scenes, there have also been concerns about Aubameyang's form on the pitch recently. He has not scored for Arteta's side since October.

Aubameyang has scored seven goals and provided two assists from 15 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this term. However, four of those contributions have come against West Brom in the EFL Cup.

Aubameyang is on a mega-contract at the club and Gunners fans fear that the 'Mesut Ozil situation' is going to repeat itself with the Gabon striker. Ozil failed miserably at the club, to the point where he was dropped from the first-team squad after being handed a huge contract in north London.

