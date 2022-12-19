Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag sends message to ex-Arsenal man Emiliano Martinez after FIFA World Cup triumph

Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has heaped praise on former Arsenal teammate Emiliano Martinez following his heroics in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina picked up a nail-biting win over defending champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday night (18 December). Messi and Angel Di Maria put La Albiceleste 2-0 up, only to see Kylian Mbappe cancel out their efforts in the final stretch of the 90. Messi gave his team the lead in extra time, but Mbappe equalized, once again, to push the game to penalties.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Martinez denied Kingsley Coman from the spot to give his team the edge before Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his effort wide to put Argentina in the driver’s seat. Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes, and Gonzalo Montiel all put away their spot-kicks to give Argentina a 4-2 win on penalties.

Before denying Coman from the spot, Martinez denied Randal Kolo Muani from point-blank range in the injury time of extra time. After the match, an overjoyed Martinez took to Instagram to share an image of the decisive save (amongst others). Former Arsenal skipper Aubameyang was quick to congratulate him. He wrote:

“Another incredible match 🙏🏽 well deserved brother 👏🏽 👏🏽”

Martinez, who was awarded the FIFA Golden Glove for his performances over the course of the Qatar World Cup, played only 38 games for the Gunners between 2010 and 2020. He kept 16 clean sheets and conceded 41 goals across competitions.

Arsenal boss issues positive update on star men ahead of Boxing Day clash against West Ham United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are in good shape and should be ready for the Premier League clash against West Ham United. With Gabriel Jesus undergoing a knee operation, the Premier League leaders need all the firepower they can get, making the latest fitness bulletin all the more encouraging.

When asked whether or not there was any risk of Saka and Martinelli missing the Premier League return on 26 December, Arteta told the press:

"No, I don’t have any concerns. They have assessed really well and they will be training for us in the next few days so hopefully, they will be ready."

England international Saka and Brazil attacker Martinelli were both eliminated from the quarter-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Saka scored thrice in four appearances for the Three Lions while Martinelli started only one match for the Selecao (against Cameroon).

