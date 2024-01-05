Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang lauds Barcelona star on social media after the Catalan club's 2-1 win over Las Palmas

Former Barcelona attacker Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang has reacted to La Blaugrana recording a 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on January 4 (Thursday).

Aubameyang, who is currently playing for Ligue 1 side Marseille, was a part of Xavi Hernandez's side for a brief period during the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 seasons. He joined Barcelona in February 2022 from Arsenal on a free transfer. During his first season in La Liga, he bagged 11 goals and one assist in 17 appearances.

However, following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Aubameyang fell down the pecking order at the Catalan outfit. He then joined Chelsea in September 2022. Despite leaving Barcelona more than a year ago, the Gabon forward has been in touch with his former teammates.

Ferran Torres scored the equalizer in the 55th minute against Las Palmas on Thursday as the (2-1) victory was eventually sealed by Ilkay Gundogan's penalty in extra time (90+3).

Barcelona uploaded a post on Instagram after Torres scored the equalizer.

Aubameyang's comment on Instagram

Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang reacted to the post, commenting:

"Vamos @ferrantorres."

With the victory over Las Palmas, Xavi Hernandez's side jumped to the third spot with 41 points after 19 matches. They are currently seven points behind Real Madrid and Girona, who have 48 points each.

Vitor Roque celebrates Barcelona debut with social media post

Vitor Roque, who joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense, earlier this January made his debut for La Blaugrana against Las Palmas. Roque replaced Ferran Torres in the 78th minute as Fermin Lopez was also introduced by Xavi in the place of Sergi Roberto at the same time.

During his limited time on the pitch, the 18-year-old took two shots out of which one was on target. After the game, the former Athletico Paranaense attacker took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message celebrating his debut for the La Liga giants.

He captioned the post:

"So happy for the victory and my debut, a dream that I'm fulfilling, we follow for more, glory be to God."

Barcelona skipper Sergi Roberto and Real Madrid's recent signing and Roque's compatriot, Endrick reacted on the post.

Comments on Vitor Roque's Instagram post

Next up, Xavi Hernandez's side will lock horns against UD Barbastro in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Sunday (January 7) at the Gminny Stadion Sportowy.