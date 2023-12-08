Piers Morgan in disbelief as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wins November's PL Manager of the Month award

Renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan cannot believe that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag won the Premier League Manager of the Month award in November.

United have blown hot and cold this season, especially in the league, losing six of their 15 games. However, Ten Hag's side are in good recent form in the competition, winning four of their last five games.

Three of those wins - 1-0 at Fulham, 1-0 at home to Luton Town and 3-0 at Everton - came in November. United - despite their patchy league form this season - were flawless during the month. That led to Ten Hag winning his third Premier League Manager of the Year award, following previous wins in September' 22 and February' 23.

Morgan, though, let out an incredulous 'What?' followed by a few emojis as he commented on the Premier League's tweet annoucing Ten Hag as the November Manager of the Month winner.

With nine wins in 15 games, United are sixth in the standings, nine points behind leaders Arsenal (36).

A detailed look at how Erik ten Hag's Manchester United fared in the PL in November

Erik ten Hag has been under fire for his side's indifferent form this season. Manchester United have lost a whopping 10 times across competitions, including six times in the league.

However, either side of the international break in November, Ten Hag's side were clinical in the Premier Leaue, winning three games without conceding. First up was a visit to Fulham, where captain Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time winner sealed all three points.

A week later - at home to Luton Town - United prevailed again by a solitary goal, this time centre-back Victor Lindelof starring with the winner. Following the international break, Ten Hag's side produced one of their most impressive away performances of the season.

Manchester United prevaled 3-0 over Everton at Goodison Park. Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet as the United attacking troicka fired in unison on a rare occasion.