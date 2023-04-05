Piers Morgan hails Cristiano Ronaldo for his incredible performance against Al-Adalah and slams Manchester United's Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo was on song as Al-Nassr managed to earn a 5-0 win against Al-Adalah in their latest Saudi Pro League clash, on Tuesday. The Portuguese bagged a brace with Brazilian Anderson Talisca also managing to do so.

Ronaldo has now scored braces in his last three games. He scored braces in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg before the Al-Adalah clash.

The Portuguese opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the match from the penalty spot. He got his second of the game in the second half. After a brilliant display of footwork, Ronaldo smashed home a spectacular finish to bag his 11th goal for Al-Nassr in as many matches. He has two assists to his name as well.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan, a well-documented Cristiano Ronaldo fan, reacted to the performance. He took pot shots as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also in the process:

"Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight, including this superb one which once again suggests Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history."

Ten Hag used Ronaldo as a bit-part player towards the end of the player's time at Manchester United.

Wout Weghorst was signed in January to fill the void in the attack after Ronaldo's departure. In 19 matches this season for Manchester United, the Dutch player has managed just two goals and two assissts.

Erik ten Hag's comments indicated Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't have succeeded at Manchester United

Ronaldo and Ten Hag didn't gel well

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the playing style he wants his team to have. It might be inferred that this style wouldn't have suited Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutch manager explained his decision to snub Ronaldo as he said (via Mirror):

"Of course, I have a certain philosophy, and one thing is I want to play attacking. I want to play proactive. It's not about the way you want to play, but the players - they decide and they dictate the philosophy of how you play."

He added:

"You have to adapt, definitely, but, for instance, for me, now football is about attacking with 11 players and defending with 11 players. So, if you ask me about full-backs, you find them sometimes in positions you don't expect them. That's what I like, I'm looking for that type of player."

Ronaldo, however, has reinvented himself since his move to the Middle East. By the looks of it, he is enjoying his time over there.

