Piers Morgan has once again taken to X to praise Cristiano Ronaldo. The journalist posted a video of the Portuguese star scoring the winner for Al Nassr against Al Tai and pointed out that it was his 35th goal of the year, just behind Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo scored in the 87th minute of the match to help Al Nassr remain just 2 points behind league leaders Al Hilal. The Portuguese star found the back of the net from the spot and managed to send the keeper the wrong way.

Morgan was delighted after the goal and posted:

"BREAKING: The 🐐 @Cristiano scores an 87th minute clutch winner. Of course he does. That’s his 35th goal of 2023, second highest tally in the world, with only Haaland ahead of him. Incredible."

Piers Morgan has been heaping praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for years now. He conducted the interview that led to Manchester United terminating the contract with the Portuguese star.

Piers Morgan picks Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT over Lionel Messi

Piers Morgan was on talkSPORT during the FIFA World Cup last year and claimed that Lionel Messi was in good form. However, he insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo remains the GOAT because he has dominated multiple leagues.

He said:

"I thought Messi was absolutely sensational against Croatia. He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game. The debate is, though, is he the greatest? On that I will always put up a very passionate and quite forensic defence of Ronaldo. I think he deserves that title. One World Cup does not a GOAT make. Messi hasn't even won it yet!"

Morgan added:

"When you look at the stats between Ronaldo and Messi, it's important to remember Ronaldo is two years. It's also important to remember that, unlike Messi who stayed in his Barcelona comfort blanket for 17 years, Ronaldo has won league titles in four different countries, including the three most competitive leagues in the world."

He continued:

"He's taken himself out of comfort zones – he could have stayed at Real Madrid for most of his career if he wanted to, but he's deliberately taken himself into new leagues and new challenges. Whereas Messi, he's only ever done it for Barcelona, and there all around him the entire time were the world's greatest players. Ronaldo has often had to lead that line pretty much on his own."

Piers Morgan has been calling for Erik ten Hag to resign at Manchester United ever since he benched Cristiano Ronaldo last season. He has been taking shots at the Dutchman every time the Red Devils lose a game.