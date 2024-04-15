Piers Morgan makes Cristiano Ronaldo point and details 'one major blindspot' in Mikel Arteta's plans after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa

British journalist Piers Morgan has made an emphatic claim that Cristiano Ronaldo could score 25-plus goals in the current Arsenal side. He also called Mikel Arteta's refusal to sign a top striker his "blindspot".

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday, April 14, which dealt their title hopes a huge blow, as Manchester City were back in front. The reigning champions, who crushed Luton Town 5-1 a day earlier, now lead the Premier League table by two points with only six games remaining.

Following Arsenal's defeat last evening, an X user sarcastically wrote to Morgan, a devout Arsenal supporter, to ask his friend Ronaldo to come and help the north London side.

In response, Morgan emphatically claimed that he'd net a handful of goals with this Arsenal team, while also slamming Arteta for vetoing the idea of roping in a striker.

He wrote on X:

"I think @Cristiano would score 25+ goals a season in our team with the service he’d get. Arteta’s refusal to prioritise a top striker is his one major blindspot."

Morgan's frustration with Arsenal lacking a proper striker upfront is perhaps shared by several fans as well. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are two out-and-out strikers in the squad, but while the former has struggled with injuries, Nketiah has underwhelmed, netting only five times in 27 matches.

Regardless, Arsenal have managed to score 75 goals in 32 league games, more than any side besides City (76). But now in the home stretch of their campaign, their lack of a solid goalscorer upfront is threatening to derail their title charge.

Arsenal next play Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 17, for the second leg of their Champions League quarter finals, with the tie currently poised at 2-2.

Arsenal staring at another late title meltdown

Last year, Arsenal were leading the race for the Premier League title following an excellent run, but a spectacular implosion in their last few games allowed Manchester City to race ahead and clinch the title.

Could history be repeating itself? The Gunners were looking to return to the top of the table yesterday with a win over Aston Villa, but a shock defeat means Mikel Arteta's side ended up ceding pole position instead, and now sit two points behind the Sky Blues in second.

With only six games remaining, the margin for error is too small now, yet Arsenal have a tough run to the finish line, with games to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United still to come.