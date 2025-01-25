Piers Morgan makes feelings clear about Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card against Wolves with ‘nonsense’ rant on X

Journalist Piers Morgan has slammed referee Micheal Oliver and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) on X for sending off Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Arsenal youngster was shown a straight red card in his side's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, January 25.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, was given his marching orders by Micheal Oliver in the 43rd minute for a challenge on Matt Doherty. The referee consulted the VAR team, who also confirmed that he made the right call to dismiss the Arsenal left-back.

However, the sending-off has sparked outrage from fans and pundits alike including Piers Morgan. The TV broadcaster, journalist, and a prominent Arsenal fan took to X to share his feelings about Lewis Skelly's sending-off. He termed the red card a "nonsense decision" writing:

"FFS… another absolutely ridiculous red card. Lewis-Skelly sent off for a trip, just a nonsense decision."

Morgan went ahead to berate Michael Oliver and the VAR team. He wrote:

"The only thing worse than Michael Oliver making that terrible decision was VAR backing him up. Neither of them is fit for purpose if they think that’s a red card. Football’s going so pathetically soft even Hugh Grant might start playing it."

However, the Premier League has backed the referee's decision, citing in a social media post that Lewis-Skelly's challenge was a serious foul play. Wolves also had a player sent off as Joao Gomes was dismissed in the 70th minute after a second yellow card.

The Gunners had the last laugh, though, as a Riccardo Calafiori strike in the 74th minute secured maximum points for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was "absolutely fuming" with the referee's decision to send off Mykes Lewis-Skelly in his side's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, the manager said:

"It is that clear and I will leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming. But I will leave it with you, it is that obvious that I don't think my words are going to help."

When asked if the club would appeal the sending-off, Arteta replied:

"That's for the club to decide what is the best decision. It's that obvious that maybe we don't even need to [put in an appeal]."

The win saw the Gunners maintain the six-point gap behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Up next for the north London side in the league is a home clash versus Manchester City on Sunday, February 2.

