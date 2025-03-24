  • home icon
  Piers Morgan mentions age 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo actually displays on the pitch after Portugal's win over Denmark

Piers Morgan mentions age 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo actually displays on the pitch after Portugal's win over Denmark

By Abel Yisa
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:23 GMT
Piers Morgan hails Ronaldo for his outstanding performance against Denmark in the Nations League
Piers Morgan hails Ronaldo for his outstanding performance against Denmark in the Nations League. [Both images from Getty]

Journalist Piers Morgan has opined that 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo performed like a 30-year-old in Portugal's 5-2 Nations League quarterfinal win over Denmark on Sunday, March 23. Morgan continued by lauding the Portuguese star's energy and drive on the pitch.

After Portugal's victory over Denmark, Morgan shared his assessment of CR7’s performance on his official X handle. He wrote:

"Brilliant finish by @Cristiano .. he’s missed a penalty, taken a corner which was turned in by a Denmark player, had a (perfectly good) goal ruled offside, and has now scored… 40yrs old and playing with the energy/drive of a 30yr old. Incredible."
Despite missing an important penalty in the sixth minute, CR7 played a key role in securing Portugal's victory against Denmark. The former Manchester United star scored Portugal's second goal of the night in the 72nd minute.

CR7’s performance was also an improvement from that of the first leg where he struggled in attack. Meanwhile, Sporting CP's Francisco Trincao stole the show as he scored a significant brace against the Danes.

Roberto Martinez's side won the second leg 5-2 after 30 minutes of extra time. Thus, leading to an aggregate quarterfinal scoreline of 5-3 in favor of the Portuguese.

"That's not true!" - Roberto Martinez on whether Portugal improved without Cristiano Ronaldo against Denmark

Portugal v Denmark - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two - Source: Getty
Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has dispelled suggestions that his side improved without Ronaldo in the game against Denmark. He added that CR7’s performance on the night was satisfactory.

In an interview after the game, Martinez was asked if Portugal improved without CR7. He said (via the Al Nassr Zone):

"That's not true! Cristiano played a good game, Ramos played a good game when he came on. They are two players with completely different characteristics, but I didn't see any difference."

After Ronaldo was replaced by Goncalo Ramos in added time (90+2’), ahead of extra time, Portugal went on to score two goals. One of the goals was scored by Ramos (115'). Amid all the talk, CR7 has scored the most goals for Portugal in this season’s edition of the competition (6).

Edited by Nihal
