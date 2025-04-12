Piers Morgan names what Arsenal could have achieved with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their line after Manchester United exit

English broadcaster Piers Morgan reckons Cristiano Ronaldo could have guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles if he had joined the Gunners following his controversial Mancherster United exit in 2022. Morgan's tweet surfaced after Ronaldo netted a screamer to inspire Al-Nassr to a 2-1 win over Al-Riyadh in their Saudi Pro League clash (April 12).

Ad

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022 after his contract was mutually terminated following a falling out with the club's hierarchy and Erik ten Hag. While Morgan allegedly advised the Gunners to sign the Portugal icon as a free agent, the latter went on to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has flourished ever since and is still going strong. The 40-year-old was amongst the goals once again against Al-Riyadh, scoring an unstoppable goal from outside the box into the top-right corner to seal the win for his side.

Ad

Trending

Morgan tweeted:

"WOW! What a 🚀… I wish Arsenal had taken my advice to sign @Cristiano when he left United and was keen to come to us. We’d have probably won 3 League titles if he’d been leading our line, he’s still one of the best finishers in the world."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arsenal have challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title twice over the past three seasons, falling short at the final hurdle. They look set to miss out on a third title this season as well, with Liverpool now the favorites to win, following the Gunners' recent 1-1 draw against Brentford.

With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz sidelined due to long-term injuries, Arsenal's season has been negatively impacted due to the lack of a reliable number nine. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for Al-Nassr, garnering 32 goals and four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ad

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice joins Cristiano Ronaldo in elite company after scoring brace against Real Madrid in UCL

Arsenal star Declan Rice joined Cristiano Ronaldo and other legends, including Neymar, Rivaldo, and Hakim Ziyech, following the Gunners' 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The two sides faced each other in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on April 8.

Ad

Rice put on a masterclass in the second half, curling two breathtaking free-kicks from distance into the top-right corner to give the Gunners the lead. Mikel Merino netted their third goal of the night to seal a memorable win.

As per GOAL, Declan Rice made Champions League history by becoming the fifth player to score two free-kicks in the same game. The England international will be hoping to extend this form in the second leg against Real Madrid on April 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More