Piers Morgan names surprise Arsenal player as his 'Player of the Season' following 'insane' performance in 4-0 win over Everton

Broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has heaped praise on Gunners star Oleksandr Zinchenko following their 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday, March 1.

Morgan gave Zinchenko his flowers for the impact he has made on Mikel Arteta's side since joining last summer. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard secured the win for the Gunners, who are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 play their game in hand and go 🖐 points clear at the top of the table Arsenal 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 play their game in hand and go 🖐 points clear at the top of the table https://t.co/TlCrxAJQRg

Following the resounding win, Piers Morgan singled out Oleksandr Zinchenko. He praised him for his impact on the team since joining from Manchester City in a £32m move last summer (via talkSPORT):

"For me, potentially along with Saka and Odegaard, the player of the season for us and maybe the Premier League has been Zinchenko.

"Pep Guardiola said he was surplus to requirements. His heat map last night was absolutely insane. That guy was supposed to be left-back and he was absolutely everywhere."

Morgan was delighted with the overall team performance shown by Arsenal as he also praised William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for coming into their own as a defensive pair. He also drew comparisons with Arsene Wenger's title-winning sides, saying:

"I remember the Wenger title winning teams and there were no weaknesses on the pitch and I feel that again. That's why I'm excited about our chances of winning the league."

Arsenal achieve joint-highest tally after 25 games

With their resounding 4-0 win over Everton, the Gunners have now accumulated 60 points from their 25 games so far. They have won 19, drawn three and lost three games, scoring 56 goals and conceding 23 in the process.

The last time they achieved 60 points after 25 games was back in 2007-08, when Wenger was still in-charge. Prior to that, Arsenal reached the landmark during the 2003-04 season, where they eventually remained unbeaten throughout.

The joint fastest Arsenal have reached that total in the Premier League - alongside 03/04 and 07/08! 🥵 25 games, 60 pointsThe joint fastest Arsenal have reached that total in the Premier League - alongside 03/04 and 07/08! 🥵 25 games, 60 points 📈The joint fastest Arsenal have reached that total in the Premier League - alongside 03/04 and 07/08! 🥵 https://t.co/2MX4q5Ii9c

However, with 13 games still to go and 39 points to still fight for, there is a long way to go before the Gunners can become champions.

They will host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 4 as Arteta's men continue their title charge.

