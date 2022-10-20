Piers Morgan rips into 'pathetic' Erik ten Hag for disrespecting Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Renowned British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan has accused Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag of being disrespectful towards Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s (October 19) Tottenham Hotspur clash.

The Dutch manager picked Marcus Rashford ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in his starting XI for the Premier League clash against Tottenham on Wednesday. The Red Devils arguably produced their best performance of the season against the Lilywhites, securing a 2-0 victory.

In the second half, Ronaldo was seen warming up down the touchline, but Ten Hag opted against bringing him on. Anticipating he would not be called upon, Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel as the game moved into injury time.

Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle.Erik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before final whistle. 🚨🔴 #MUFCErik ten Hag: “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory”. https://t.co/Ll4raQovL8

Morgan has defended Cristiano Ronaldo for storming out, branding Ten Hag pathetic for not bringing on the greatest footballer of all time. Morgan tweeted (via the Daily Mail):

“The way Ten Hag seems to delight in humiliating @Cristiano is pathetic.

“Sticking the world’s greatest ever footballer on the bench, making him repeatedly warm up, then not even use him as a sub, is just staggeringly disrespectful to United’s top scorer last season.”

Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across competitions for Manchester United last season, has netted only twice in 12 matches. In the Premier League, he has scored once in eight appearances. Surprisingly, six of his eight Premier League appearances have come off the bench.

Patrice Evra thinks people must stop obsessing over Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Since Wednesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo’s walk-off has been making the rounds in the media, somewhat stealing the limelight off a stellar Manchester United performance.

Former Red Devils star Patrice Evra has been left annoyed with the over-the-top dissection of Ronaldo’s actions, urging everyone to stop talking about the Portuguese all the time.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo fans feel that Erik ten Hag 'disrespected' the United legend before he walked off. Cristiano Ronaldo fans feel that Erik ten Hag 'disrespected' the United legend before he walked off. https://t.co/kFAdzswTls

Evra said on Amazon Prime Video (via Express):

“I want to stay on the performance, it's not to protect Cristiano or whatever. We don't know if he even said to Ten Hag, I'm going in and we're going to make a story just showing him walking.

“Maybe he said to Ten Hag I'm going inside to do some treatment so I don't want to find any excuse but I want to be focused more on the performance of Man Utd, we need to stop talking every day about Cristiano.”

