Piers Morgan rubbishes claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed £173 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Piers Morgan has rubbished claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a £173 million per year contract from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

It was reported that Ronaldo has chosen his next club after terminating his contract with Manchester United. Al Nassr has reportedly made a mammoth offer for the Portuguese superstar to sign for the club (via The Daily Mail).

However, Morgan rejected those claims as he wrote on Twitter:

"No he hasn’t."

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan about his next club remains unclear. However, given the close relationship Morgan has managed to form with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, his words do carry some weight.

The salary offer made by Al Nassr is multiple times of what Ronaldo was earning at Manchester United. He was on £26 million per year at the English club.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan before the start of the 2022 FIFA World cup. It ended his stay at United as the player's contract was mutually terminated. The 37-year-old didn't receive a payout.

While speculation about his future continues to grow, Ronaldo remains focused at the task in hand, which is to have a great performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal.

The Portugal captain opened his side's account in Qatar with a spot-kick against Ghana in the 3-2 win. He seemingly got on the scoresheet against Uruguay as well. However, after review, the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes as Ronaldo didn't make contact with the ball.

Portugal and Ronaldo will return to action on December 2 against South Korea.

Richard Keys said Piers Morgan should have handled his interview with Cristiano Ronaldo differently

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo told Piers Morgan a lot of things that caused waves across the digital media and led to Ronaldo's eventual exit from Manchester United.

Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed that Morgan should have handled his interview with Ronaldo in a different way. He said (via Mirror):

"I think it's badly-timed, I didn't think he needed to volunteer for the aggravation that it's brought him. Were I you, I would've said to him, 'Listen I'm very, very keen that you sit down and talk with me but let's get you sorted out first, because we don't want to taint the legacy. We don't want you leaving Manchester United under a cloud and there's no reason that you should.'"

