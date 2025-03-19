Piers Morgan snubs Lionel Messi, names ex-Barcelona superstar as the greatest Argentinian player of all time

Piers Morgan has snubbed Lionel Messi to name former Barcelona superstar Diego Maradona as the greatest Argentinean footballer of all time. Morgan is well known for his controversial takes and recently responded to ESPN's naming Messi as the greatest player of the 21st century. The British journalist put La Pulga on fifth while naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the No. 1.

Ad

When someone pointed out that it was his worst take ever, Morgan simply responded by insisting that Messi wasn't even the best Argentinean ever.

"Messi’s not even the best Argentinian player ever. That’s Maradona," wrote Morgan on X.

Interestingly, Diego Maradona briefly played for Barcelona in his career, registering 38 goals and 23 assists from 58 games. The similarities between Maradona and Lionel Messi, however, hardly end there.

Ad

Trending

Like La Pulga, Maradona took La Albiceleste to two FIFA World Cup finals, winning one. They both won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup as well, and Messi is often considered Maradona's rightful heir.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's record goalscorer and assists provider. The Argentinean has registered 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 games for the Catalans.

Ad

La Pulga won a record 35 trophies with the LaLiga giants and is the club's most decorated player. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the most successful footballer in the world, with 46 trophies to his name for club and country.

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after the club failed to offer him a new contract. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he won the league twice during his two-season stay.

Ad

La Pulga left the Parisians in the summer of 2023 and was briefly linked with a reunion with the LaLiga giants that summer. However, the Argentinean opted to move to MLS instead, where he joined Inter Miami.

While he has been indispensable for the Herons so far, the 37-year-old's contract expires at the end of the year. Recent reports have linked him with a stunning return to Barcelona in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback