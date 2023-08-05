Piers Morgan takes swipe at Manchester United with jibe over transfer activity

British broadcaster Piers Morgan went on a rant about Manchester United's transfer policy in the summer transfer market after their defeat against RC Lens on August 5.

The Red Devils have invested heavily to bring in three players - Andre Onana (£48 million), Mason Mount (£60 million), and Rasmus Hojlund (£72 million).

Onana conceded a goal from the halfway line during United's 3-1 win against RC Lens in their pre-season friendly at Old Trafford. The game marked the Cameroonian goalkeeper's home debut. Mount, meanwhile, missed a sitter, failing to convert to an open goal from close range after being set up by youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

Morgan took jibes at both Onana and Mount's performance. He went on to add that he has never heard of youngster Rasmus Hojlund, who has completed a move from Serie A club Atalanta.

The British broadcaster wrote on his Twitter:

"So, to recap: United have spent £47m on a goalkeeper who can’t stop shots from the half-way line, £60m on a midfielder who can’t hit 6ft open-goal sitters, and £72m on a striker I’ve never heard of.."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan So, to recap: United have spent £47m on a goalkeeper who can’t stop shots from the half-way line, £60m on a midfielder who can’t hit 6ft open-goal sitters, and £72m on a striker I’ve never heard of..

Manchester United swooped in Mount from Chelsea and Onana from Ajax as he, via consensus belief, fits Erik ten Hag's system due to his ball-playing ability.

Hojlund, on the other hand, is a raw talent and could be expected to grow with time. However, the Danish striker has very little experience at the highest level. The 20-year-old scored just nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season.

Rasmus Hojlund reacted on social media after being unveiled as a Manchester United player

Rasmus Hojlund was unveiled as a Manchester United player ahead of the friendly clash against RC Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday. The striker had a decent campaign last term with Austrian side Stam Gruz and Serie A club Atalanta.

He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 matches across competitions last term. While Hojlund has very little experience at the top of European football, his potential is visible.

The 20-year-old reacted after being introduced to the Old Trafford crowd as he wrote on Twitter:

"Let's get started. So happy to be part of the biggest club in the world! I want to say a huge thank you for the warm welcome at Old Trafford."

Rasmus Højlund @RasmusHojlund10 So happy to be part of the biggest club in the world! I want to say a huge thank you for the warm welcome at Old Trafford 🥰 Let's get startedSo happy to be part of the biggest club in the world! I want to say a huge thank you for the warm welcome at Old Trafford 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SHTIwvsCf5

Manchester United struggled last season as they lacked a proper striker in front of the goal. Wout Weghorst, who joined on loan from Burnley in January, failed to score a single Premier League goal in 17 appearances. Anthony Martial, meanwhile, made just 29 appearances across competitions, having struggled with injuries.

Marcus Rashford had to bear the brunt of Manchester United's goalscoring duties, scoring 30 goals in 56 appearances. Hojlund could take some much-needed pressure off the 25-year-old's shoulders.