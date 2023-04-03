Piers Morgan trolls Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag while making Cristiano Ronaldo point after Red Devils' loss to Newcastle

Piers Morgan has been on Erik ten Hag's back ever since the Dutchman decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The pundit once again took shots at the former Ajax manager after the Red Devils lost to Newcastle United.

Manchester United suffered a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top 4 on Sunday (April 2) when they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United. They now sit fourth in the table, level on points with the Magpies, after picking up just one point in the last three games.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Morgan recalled old quotes from Ten Hag and claimed that the Dutchman might be regretting switching Ronaldo for Weghorst. He tweeted:

"Methinks Ten' I prefer Weghorst up front to Ronaldo' Hag might need a few ambien tonight…"

Piers Morgan has been calling for Erik ten Hag's resignation from Manchester United

Piers Morgan has been constantly taking shots at Erik ten Hag this season as he was not happy with the way the manager treated his friend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier this season, he dismissed claims that the Red Devils were heading in the right direction as they were not doing anything special. He said on talkSPORT:

"I've been watching it all. They've been beating a few teams and they had a good result against City. Let's not get the bunting out just yet, I think we're going to absolutely demolish them on Sunday and then at that moment I will remind them that they managed to lever out the greatest footballer in history because they thought that was a great idea."

He added:

"When we win the league and when United do not win the league because they got rid of the GOAT, I expect Erik ten Hag to get on bended knee beg me for forgiveness and apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo for the shocking disrespect that he showed him."

Following the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, Morgan wanted the former Ajax manager to resign from Manchester United. He tweeted:

"Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?"

