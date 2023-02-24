"Pipe down" - Piers Morgan slams Manchester United fans for disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo

British journalist Piers Morgan has torn into Manchester United fans who are thanking him for his role in Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. The iconic Portuguese attacker left Old Trafford last November.

Erik ten Hag's side confirmed their place in the last 16 with a brilliant 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) comeback victory over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23). The Red Devils are still alive in four competitions and have impressed despite Ronaldo's absence.

Fans have been prodding a stick at Morgan for how he opened the door for Cristiano Ronaldo to depart last November. He has reacted on Twitter by slamming the supporters and comparing Manchester United's recent history with that of the Real Madrid legend. He said:

"Memo to all (Manchester United) fans thanking me for 'getting Ronaldo out of the club'."

He added:

"In the past 10yrs, you've won zero League titles & zero Champions Leagues. In the same period, Ronaldo's won 4 League titles, 4 Champions Leagues, a Euro Championship & 4 Ballon d'Ors. Pipe down."

Piers Morgan

Manchester United came to an agreement with Ronaldo, 37, over a mutual termination of his contract. That decision came after he had given an explosive interview with Morgan on TalkTV.

In the interview, he touched on several subjects regarding his second spell at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the club had betrayed him and that he did not respect Erik ten Hag.

He struggled for game time under Ten Hag, scoring just three goals in 16 games across competitions. He was also suspended by the Red Devils' boss after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Manchester United have lost just one game since Ronaldo left the club in November and that was to league leaders Arsenal. They are third in the league, trailing the Gunners by five points, having played one game more. Their last defeat before then was a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa, which was Ronaldo's last appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying himself in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. He has bagged five goals in five appearances following his blockbuster move to the Middle East.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reaches Cristiano Ronaldo milestone

Marcus Rashford has been irrepressible in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first season back at Old Trafford was impressive from his perspective. The Portuguese striker bagged 24 goals in 39 matches across competitions.

There were concerns that his absence would wreck Ten Hag's side's attack, with the question boding as to who could replace him. Step up Rashford who has been on fire throughout the campaign.

Marcus Rashford has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal scoring tally for Manchester United last season when he was their top scorer.

The English forward has already equaled Ronaldo's record from the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 24 goals in 37 games. He is enjoying the best season of his career to date. Rashford needs to score 28 more goals to reach the former United attacker's record of 145 overall goals for the club. However, he has plenty of time to achieve this feat.

