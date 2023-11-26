PL club interested in a surprise move for Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale in January - Reports

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale in January.

The England international keeper has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's side this season following David Raya's arrival on loan. Wolves are understood to be ready to offer him an exit route.

As claimed by Goal, Wolves could be preparing a loan move for Ramsdale in January as they are braced to lose Jose Sa. The Portugal international has reportedly had offers from several Saudi Pro League clubs with Wolves ready to part ways if his £35 million valuation is matched.

The Midlands club have already identified a replacement for the former Olympiacos keeper in Ramsdale, who has seen his stock drastically fall this campaign. The 25-year-old was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season but has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal this season.

Following Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford in the summer, Ramsdale has been restricted to just eight appearances across competitions this season. He got his chance to shine on Saturday against Brentford with Raya ineligible to face his parent club, but failed to take his chance.

While he secured a clean sheet and helped Arsenal climb up to first in the table with a 1-0 win, it was far from a convincing display from him. He had a few nervy moments and almost conceded a very cheap goal early in the match if not for a decisive Declan Rice clearance.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 from Shefflied United for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £24 million. He has kept 32 clean sheets in 86 games so far while conceding just 95 goals.

Pundit urges Arsenal to sign Premier League midfielder and start him ahead of Kai Havertz

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Arsenal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. He also insisted that the Brazil international would start in the Gunners' midfield ahead of Kai Havertz.

Luiz has established himself as a key player for Aston Villa following his £15 million in 2019. He played a pivotal role in helping the Lions' qualify for UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson asserted that the right-footed midfielder will prove to be a brilliant addition to Arsenal and would be an upgrade over the Germany international. He said, as quoted by Football Insider:

"I think he will be a very tough one to get out of Aston Villa. With the way they're going and the direction Unai Emery is taking the club, they're European contenders again this season. Whether they can compete on both fronts is yet to be seen. He'll be a brilliant signing and make an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad."

He added:

"The left-hand side of the midfield is an area where they've played Kai Havertz – it's maybe an area of potential strengthening that they could potentially look at. We forget that Thomas Partey is yet to come back too, so we don't know if Luiz would get in ahead of him."

Luiz has scored six goals and laid out two assists in 19 appearances across competitions for Aston Villa this season. Havertz, on the other hand, has scored just one goal and provided one assist in 19 matches across competitions following his £65 million switch from Chelsea.