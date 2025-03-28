PL club's director confirms team's interest in signing Real Madrid outcast Arda Guler: Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa's director Monchi has confirmed their interest in signing Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler. The Turkish forward joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 with his deal valid until 2029.

In the 2023 summer transfer window, Arda Guler was linked to both Real Madrid and their archrivals, Barcelona. However, the 20-year-old opted to join Los Blancos over the Catalans from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million.

Since joining, Guler has often spent his time on the bench. The Turkey international has played only 1530 minutes across 43 appearances for the club across competitions, contributing nine goals and five assists.

In his little play time, Arda Guler has shown promising prospects, with multiple European giants wanting to sign him. His lack of playtime for Real Madrid has further raised questions about his future at the club.

In an interview with MARCA, Aston Villa director Monchi expressed his interest in signing Arda Guler. He said (via GOAL):

"I know him well because he's a player that every sporting director has followed in his career in Turkey. He's a player who met a number of requirements and could be attractive to Aston Villa because we were looking for that position. It's not the same position as Marcos Asensio, but we're more or less looking for that profile between the lines, who can play as a 10 and who can even play on the outside while coming in."

He added

"Personally, I think he's a player with very good technical skills, and I also think he has personality; he shows it when he plays for the national team. There, he takes on roles that aren't associated with his age."

Due to the presence of major attackers like Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, it has been difficult for Arda Guler to make it to the starting XI at Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti relies on him for less crucial games in the future.

When Arda Guler responded to rumors of his exit from Real Madrid

Arda Guler - Source: Getty

In an interview with MARCA during international duty, Arda Guler confirmed his commitment to Real Madrid despite exit rumors. The Turkish forward said (via 90min):

"Madrid gave me a plan, and I still believe in it. I'm sure I'll succeed at Real Madrid. I've even bought a house in Madrid. I work very hard and I'm always ready to play, as you could see in this match against Hungary."

He added:

"I love Madrid fans, and their support means a lot to me. I'm very grateful. I came to Madrid to play and be an important part of this team. And I won't stop fighting until I achieve that."

Arda Guler has contributed three goals and five assists in 30 appearances across competitions this season.

