PL club turned down chance to sign Sergio Reguilon before he joined Manchester United on loan

Premier League newcomers Burnley decided against signing Sergio Reguilon before he joined Manchester United on loan.

Reguilon joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan following an injury to Luke Shaw. Tyrell Malacia was already sidelined leaving Erik ten Hag limited with options at the left-back position.

However, the Spanish left-back could have headed to Turf Moor as he was offered to the Clarets according to their chief operating officer Matt Williams. He said (via The Sun):

“Left-backs are a bit of a rarity. Look at Manchester United – one of the biggest clubs in world football. Luke Shaw goes down injured and they take a player from Tottenham who we’d been offered three or four days earlier."

Williams continued by explaining that the deal didn't happen because of the finances involved:

“It was a business decision that we didn’t sign him – salaries, loan fees etc.”

Reguilon, 26, looks set for a prominent role with Manchester United at least until Shaw recovers from injury. He will likely rival makeshift left-back Diogo Dalot for the starting berth at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard was deemed surplus to requirements at Tottenham after spending last season on loan at La Liga side Atletico Madrid. He made just 12 appearances across competitions.

Reguilon was a Red Devils target before he joined Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020 for £32 million. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported at the time that United had agreed to personal terms with the Spain international but weren't willing to include a buy-back clause in the proposed transfer.

Liverpool reportedly held talks with Mason Mount before he joined Manchester United

Mason Mount could have headed to Anfield.

The Athletic reports that Liverpool held talks with Mason Mount about a potential move before he opted to join Manchester United this summer. The English midfielder joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in a £50 million plus £5 million add-ons deal.

The Merseysiders's pursuit didn't go beyond talks as they valued Mount at £40 million, which was £20 million less than the fee United paid for his services. Jurgen Klopp's side instead signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch to revamp their midfield.

Mount has made just two appearances across competitions so far this season due to a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old has struggled to impress in those two games and there are question marks about Manchester United's decision to sign him.

There are other areas within the Red Devils' squad that seem to need attending to. They have lacked strength in depth in defense, while many argue that Mount is too similar to Bruno Fernandes.