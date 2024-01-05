PL club unwilling to let 23-year-old Arsenal target leave in January - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly unwilling to let go of winger Pedro Neto in the January transfer window amid interest from Arsenal.

The Mirror has reported that the Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Portugal international and would love to onboard the player in January. Neto has started the new campaign in scintillating form, having bagged a goal and eight assists from 11 league appearances.

However, he was absent for nine matches across competitions from October to late December due to a hamstring injury. Fitness has always been a concern for Neto, who also missed 27 matches in the 2022/23 season for club and country owing to an ankle issue.

Nonetheless, the attacker has proven to be amongst the best wingers in England when fully fit. At the Emirates, he would provide much-needed cover for Bukayo Saka and could even compete for a starting spot.

The Gunners are currently without a natural left-footed replacement for Saka on the right flank. Neto's inclusion is likely to add goal contributions from wide areas. Since his reported €17.9 million move from Lazio to Wolves in 2019, the 23-year-old attacker has scored 12 goals and assisted 21 from 122 appearances across competitions.

A move to the Emirates would earn him the opportunity to compete for the Premier League title. The Gunners are fourth in the standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal are also through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they will face Porto in the Round of 16.

Pundit explains how teams have worked out defending Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Pundit Dean Saunders believes Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's dip in form is a result of teams having worked out the best way to defend the youngster.

Saka has registered just one goal and no assists in his club's last five league fixtures. Overall, the England international has scored nine goals and assisted 12 from 26 appearances this campaign.

Claiming that teams are limiting the 22-year-old's space down the flanks, Saunders told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

"So, obviously, now teams have worked it out. They say to the left-back, send Saka down the line, don’t let him come inside you on his left foot and if he does, defensive midfield player gets alongside me so two of us can get him down the line."

Despite these remarks, the Gunners will hope that Saka can turn his form around and come good in the second half of the campaign. He's likely to start Arsenal's third-round FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Sunday (January 7).