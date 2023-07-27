PL club unwilling to match Manchester United's valuation for star, hope Red Devils lower expectations for player - Reports

Premier League side West Ham United are not interested in matching Manchester United's valuation of midfielder Scott McTominay. According to ExWHUemployee, the Hammers are hopeful that the Red Devils will reduce their demands for the 26-year-old's transfer.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, ExWHUemployee stated:

“We have been told that whilst West Ham would not be prepared to offer near the current fee it is hoped that Manchester United may lower their expectations if they are able to complete a couple of purchases themselves.”

The Guardian reported earlier that Manchester United want a fee close to £40 million to part ways with McTominay. West Ham are unwilling to pay that amount for the Scottish midfielder.

Following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal on a deal worth over £100 million, the Hammers have money in the bank and will be looking to bring in players to strengthen their squad. They have reportedly identified McTominay as a replacement in defensive midfield.

Despite not making much of an impact under manager Erik ten Hag last season, the Scotland international could be a good option for the Hammers. His aggression and defensive ability could be useful in David Moyes' team.

Serie A side join West Ham in pursuit of Manchester United midfielder

McTominay has emerged as one of the candidates to leave United this summer.

Serie A side AS Roma are also reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, the Giallorossi are set to battle West Ham United for the Scotland international.

The report claims that Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who was in charge of United previously, is interested in a reunion with McTominay. The 26-year-old made his debut for the club under the Portuguese boss, making 31 appearances overall under him.

The Serie A side have been active in the transfer window this season. They have already signed the likes of Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka. Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen have also been brought in on loan deals.

West Ham United are also interested in signing McTominay. Although he has fallen down the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United remain firm in their £40 million valuation of the player.

The Hammers have also been linked with a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, according to Football Insider.