PL club willing to offload Manchester United target for €30 million in January amid interest from European giants - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are open to parting ways with Manchester United target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming January transfer window, as per news outlet HITC. The Danish midfielder has struggled to secure a regular spot in Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham squad.

However, he has caught the attention of several European giants, including Manchester United, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

This season, the 28-year-old midfielder's lack of consistent playing time at Spurs has raised questions about his future with the club. Despite being included in the matchday squad for all seven Premier League games, Hojbjerg has found himself mainly on the substitute's bench, making only six appearances.

According to reports, Tottenham is willing to offload Hojbjerg for a fee of €30 million (£26 million). This significant price tag suggests that the North London club is prepared to negotiate a deal, potentially opening the door for Hojbjerg to move to a new club.

For United, the path to securing Hojbjerg's services seems relatively straightforward: pay the requested fee.

While both United and Tottenham are vying for a top-four finish in the Premier League, it's worth noting that the two clubs have a history of conducting transfer business. In the summer transfer window, Sergio Reguilon made a loan move from Spurs to Manchester United, further indicating a willingness to work together.

Considering Hojbjerg's potential and the mutual interest from Manchester United, it's conceivable that the Danish midfielder could be wearing the red of United shortly.

Spurs, seemingly open to the prospect, may not stand in the way of Hojbjerg's move to a club where he could enjoy more playing time and a fresh start.

Gary Neville calls for change of ownership amid Manchester United's struggles

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has voiced his frustration and concern about the club's current state. These comments come following their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Speaking candidly, Neville said (via United4Fans):

"There is no Manchester United fan I know, that has got a brain, that is most angry with Erik ten Hag. What they want really is a change of ownership and they want stability and they want a group of players that are committed. And I don't think the players aren't committed. I just wonder how good they are. That is my concern."

Manchester United's on-field struggles this season have left them in 10th place in the Premier League table, with just three wins in seven matches. Simultaneously, fans have been vocal in their protests against the Glazers family, the current owners of the club, who have rejected multiple bids from potential buyers.

The current owners insist on a valuation higher than the bids received. Meanwhile, the frustration from the ill-managed transfer window and dropping standards in the team's performance has started growing among the fans. With this, calls for ownership change are only gaining momentum.