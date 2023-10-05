PL club Wolves troll Jurgen Klopp with hilarious TikTok after his recent comments about a potential Tottenham-Liverpool replay

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers trolled Jurgen Klopp on TikTok after the German manager claimed that Tottenham vs. Liverpool should be replayed.

The clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30 ended in a painful 2-1 loss for the Reds, with Joel Matip scoring an unfortunate last-ditch own goal. However, the game was marred with controversies regarding refereeing decisions.

Luis Diaz had a goal disallowed as the on-field officials adjudged it to be offside. While VAR decided otherwise, the match continued without the verdict being overturned.

PGMOL have since issued an apology to the Merseysiders and publically released the VAR audio of the incident. Addressing the matter, in a recent press conference, Jurgen Klopp said that the game should be replayed.

Wolves, though, managed to take a jibe at Klopp for the comments. In their recently released TikTok clip, Klopp could be seen saying:

"Yes, it was a mistake, an obvious mistake. Something like that, as far as I can remember, never happened."

The video then went on to show a goal that Wolves had disallowed in a previous game against Liverpool. The incident took place in an FA Cup game last season and it was also reported that Mike Dean, VAR official for the game, didn't have a camera angle for offside.

Watch Wolves' TikTok video:

Expand Tweet

Harvey Elliott scored a long-ranger in that game to seal a slender 1-0 win for Klopp's side. Then Wolves manager Julien Lopetegui reacted to the incident, telling the media after the game (quotes as per SPORTBible):

“We have seen it, and the offside doesn't exist. It's impossible, but someone has told him that it is offside. We have seen the image, and it doesn't exist.”

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have to put their disappointments from the Tottenham game quickly behind as they gear up to take on Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League later tonight.

Klopp's side won their opening Europa League game of the season against LASK and will look to continue their winning run by getting all three points against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Belgian club Union Saint-Guilloise, meanwhile, managed a draw against Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse in their opening Europa League game of the season. Fans will keep a keen eye on how they perform under the Anfield lights.