PL delete statement confirming Arne Slot's 2 game suspension after he was sent off in aftermath of Liverpool-Everton draw

The Premier League have deleted a statement confirming Liverpool manager Arne Slot's two-match suspension following the Merseyside Derby. The Reds were held to an intense 2-2 draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, February 12, in the Premier League.

Beto (11') gave the Toffees an early lead before Alexis Mac Allister (16') leveled the score. Mohamed Salah got his team ahead in the 73rd minute and it appeared that he had won the game for Liverpool.

However, James Tarkowski scored in the eighth minute of second-half injury time to steal a point for Everton. Interestingly, that was hardly the end of the drama for the night.

Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure got their marching orders after picking up their second yellow following a scuffle after the full-time whistle. Arne Slot gave referee Michael Oliver a piece of his mind at full time and was shown a red card, along with his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

The Premier League shared a statement following the game, which read:

"Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language. He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result."

However, the statement has since been removed. According to The Athletic's James Pearce, the Premier League hasn't reviewed the referee's report yet, and the statement was published erroneously. The league has three working days in which to charge Slot.

When are Liverpool back in action?

Michael Oliver

Liverpool return to action on Saturday, February 15, when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. As things stand, Arne Slot could be on the sidelines for the game, with the Premier League yet to come to a decision regarding his sentence.

However, if the Dutch manager is sanctioned, ex-Everton man John Heitinga is likely to take his place in the dugout. Despite dropping points in midweek, the Reds remain at the top of the league table after 24 games, seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 17th in the league table, and arrive at the game on a run of four defeats in their last five league games. Liverpool, meanwhile, have lost just once in the league this season.

However, Slot's side have a busy fixture list up ahead. Following this weekend's game, they will face Aston Villa in the league on Wednesday, February 19. The Reds then take the trip to the Etihad on February 23 to lock horns with reigning champions Manchester City.

