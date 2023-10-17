"Place where I would like to live for one or two years" – La Liga star admits he wants MLS move and 'cross paths' with Lionel Messi in the future

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams has asserted his wish to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) and lock horns with Lionel Messi in the future.

Williams, 29, has been a crucial first-team starter for his boyhood club over the last decade. He has helped them lift two Supercopa de Espana crowns so far, guiding them to two Copa del Rey finals as well.

A right-footed versatile forward, the Ghanian has opened the 2023-24 season on a positive note. He has contributed four goals and two assists in nine La Liga games, helping his club sit in fifth spot.

Speaking to reporter Claudio Bonus, Williams revealed his dream of playing in the MLS for one or two seasons. He also said that he is keen to face the Inter Miami superstar too, elaborating:

"I'm playing well at Bilbao but I would like one day, when I'm not so useful at Bilbao, to continue my career in the United States because it's a place where I would like to live for one or two years. God willing that I can be in MLS, or that I cross paths with Leo again."

Showering praise on Messi for his achievements, Williams continued:

"Leo plays great football, he's one of the greatest forwards in history. The excitement he creates, his foundation, his legacy. We have all enjoyed him a lot, and now it's his turn to enjoy the United States."

Williams, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2028, has faced the Inter Miami forward 17 times in his career so far. He has been on the winning side just three times while losing 12 games against Barcelona.

Ex-Chelsea star Jason Cundy offers opinion on Lionel Messi's 2023 Ballon d'Or chances

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy suggested that Lionel Messi winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or award would be a disgrace. He said:

"I think if Haaland doesn't win it, it's a disgrace. I think it's a real disgrace... Messi will win it because he won the World Cup."

Messi, 36, scored seven goals and registered three assists on his way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball during Argentina's triumphant run past December. He also registered 41 goal contributions in 41 overall matches for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) past campaign.

Haaland, on the other hand, helped Manchester City complete a prestigious treble last season. He scored a whopping 52 goals and laid out nine assists in 53 games across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.