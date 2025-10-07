“Planning everything well to beat them no matter what” - Real Madrid superstar makes confident claim on facing Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has exuded confidence ahead of the upcoming El Clásico clash against Barcelona. The two teams will lock horns at Santiago Bernabéu on October 26 in what will be their first meeting this campaign.

Ad

A dominant Barcelona side led by Hansi Flick exerted supremacy over Real Madrid last season. They faced each other four times across competitions last season, and the Catalans came out on top in each encounter.

Speaking exclusively to Diario AS, Rodrygo admitted that Los Blancos struggled in their meetings with Barcelona last season but insisted that his side will do everything it takes to win when they meet at the Bernabeu later this month.

Ad

Trending

"It's best to forget about last season. We know we weren't up to scratch, especially in the Clásicos," Rodrygo said. "We weren't comfortable against them. It's true that last year it was the other way around, and we won all four Clásicos, although we have to admit they're better now and have a better team, with much more confidence. But we also have a great team. It's going to be a tough game, but we're playing at the Bernabéu in front of our fans, and we have to show what we're capable of, planning everything well to beat them no matter what. We're at home."

Ad

Coincidentally, their first meeting last season was on the same date they will face each other later this month, also at the Bernabeu. Barcelona completely outclassed a Madrid side led by Carlo Ancelotti, scoring four goals without reply.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are sitting atop the LaLiga table with 21 points after eight games, while their archrivals are two points behind them in second position.

"I knew what I wanted"—Rodrygo says he almost joined Barcelona before Real Madrid signed him

In the same interview, Rodrygo revealed that he was very close to joining Barcelona before his eventual move to Madrid. The Brazilian winger said his signing for Barca was a 'done deal' but changed his mind after Madrid contacted him.

Ad

He said:

"Before signing for Real Madrid, everything was already done and I'd signed for Barça. It's true. But my father told me Real Madrid had called us and I had to choose. For me, it was very easy. I knew what I wanted and what my dream was. I didn't even hesitate. And here I am."

Ad

He added:

"I was at Santos and started playing well. Barça came for me, and I've always said it's a great club and I have a lot of respect for it. But Real Madrid was my dream, and my decision was easy to make. I couldn't wait any longer for Real Madrid, and when the time came, we did it the right way."

Rodrygo joined Madrid from his native Santos in 2019 for a reported fee of €45 million. To date, he has made 278 appearances for the Whites, scoring 68 goals and providing 53 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More