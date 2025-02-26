"Play better football with him", "3-0 loss incoming" - Arsenal fans provide mixed reactions as star included in XI for Nottingham Forest clash

Arsenal fans provided contrasting opinions after the Gunners' starting lineup for their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest was announced. Fans took to Twitter to express both confidence and worry over the presence of Jorginho in the XI.

The Italian came in to replace Thomas Partey. One fan claimed that the side was better with the 33-year-old, typing:

"We play better football with Jorginho"

On the other hand, another expressed concern, tweeting:

"Games gone Jorginho starting"

Finished 3-0 loss incoming"

Here are some fan reactions:

Jorginho has had a largely up-and-down season for Arsenal, mostly playing as a backup. Thomas Partey is the first option in defensive midfield usually, with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino among Arteta's other options in the area.

Tactically, the Italian suits the side's playstyle well, with his vision and passing ability helping in build-up. However, he has shown some frailties off the ball, which could be costly in the business end of the season as the Gunners chase Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Their opponents Nottingham Forest are enjoying a splendid campaign, flying high in the Champions League spots. However, with just two wins and three losses in their last five, they have slipped a tad bit and will be looking to get back on track with a win over Arsenal.

Ian Wright fires warning shot to Arsenal over contract situation of star trio

Arsenal icon Ian Wright insisted that the side should avoid delaying contract extensions for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The legendary striker pointed to the current situation at Liverpool with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He said (via the Wrighty's House podcast):

"When you're talking about renewals with certain players, Saka, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Saliba, the way they're moving now, I bet those renewals are all going to be slow.

"We're going to have a situation maybe like Liverpool with Trent, Salah and Virgil.

"If I'm one of these players, and their teams are going to be saying, 'Let's wait and see, we've got two years left so let's wait and see who they get in the summer.

"'I know the manager has signed again but let's wait and see.'

"If they're not going to get the kind of players that take us to the next step, look at Saliba. Real Madrid would take him tomorrow.

As it stands, the trio's deals are set to expire in the summer of 2027. Mikel Arteta's side will be keen to avoid letting the situation drag on, amidst interest in all those players.

Arsenal are heavily reliant on Saka, who has emerged as their talisman going forward. Saliba and Gabriel provide them a strong base at the back that has been instrumental in their recent title charges.

