"Play till 60 my GOAT", "Don't retire anytime soon" - Fans react as Lionel Messi makes claim about his future for Argentina in new interview

In a recent interview, Lionel Messi made a claim on his long-term future with the Argentina national team, causing fans to react on social media. Messi conveyed his ambition to be in optimal form for the upcoming Copa America, while simultaneously hinting that considerations for the next World Cup remain on the back burner.

Speaking with Migue Granados, the legendary Argentine revealed (via Albiceleste Talk):

“I want to arrive at the Copa America in a good condition, it’s going to be nice. And then I’ll see depending on how I am. I'm not thinking about the next World Cup yet, because it's far away. The years have passed and we have to see how I feel, I will see it day by day."

He continued:

“I don't want to think about the future. I want to enjoy as much as I can, what I like the most is playing and playing football.”

For years, Lionel Messi has been the cornerstone of Argentina’s national team, delivering moments of sheer brilliance and guiding them to win the FIFA World Cup.

It is therefore no surprise that his comments were met with a cascade of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) as supporters read his words with optimism.

Lionel Messi hobbles off with injury during Inter Miami clash ahead of US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi was forced to exit the pitch just 37 minutes into his return match for Inter Miami against Toronto FC. The Argentine talisman, who was absent in Miami's recent 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United due to fatigue, may now be a doubtful starter for next week's pivotal US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

Manager Gerardo Martino disclosed that the 36-year-old is nursing an "old injury," a revelation that will raise questions with the fans about Messi's ongoing fitness.

Despite his premature departure, Inter Miami secured a comprehensive 4-0 win. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was also notably absent in Argentina's recent match against Bolivia, as coach Lionel Scaloni chose not to deploy him.

Notably, Inter Miami have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak in the 11 matches where Messi has taken the field since joining the MLS outfit in July. He made the transition after ending his stint with Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

This injury setback places additional strain on Inter Miami as they prepare for significant forthcoming fixtures, including the US Open Cup final. Moreover, it casts a spotlight on Lionel Messi's physical condition, given his recent comments about his future with Argentina and his desire to be in optimal form for Copa America.