Playboy model Daniella Chavez launches OnlyFans to raise money to buy her favorite football club 

Daniella Chavez, who has appeared on three PlayBoy magazine covers, has opened an OnlyFans account to raise money and purchase her favorite football club, O'Higgins F.C. O’Higgins F.C. compete in the Chilean Primera Division and finished in 13th place last season.

Daniella Chavez, 32, is fully committed to buying her local football club O’Higgins. So much so that she has set up an X-rated OnlyFans account that would help her fulfill this rather lofty goal.

To become a member of her exclusive fan club, fans would have to spend £16 a month. Through her OnlyFans earnings, Chavez is reportedly (via Daily Star) hoping to boost her net worth and buy the club from current owners SN Holding.

On her Twitter page, which is followed by 1.7 million people across the world, she shed light on her grand plans to become a football club owner. She wrote:

“I'm going to buy the O'Higgins Football Club, that's why we created OnlyFans VIP. With all your subscriptions and purchases we will make the dream come true, here is the hashtag #DaniellachavezOnlyfans”

She also promised special goodies to fans who helped spread the word.

The 32-year-old added:

“Among those who help spread the word I will raffle VIP gifts.”

Chavez is also a popular face on TikTok (1 million followers), but her reach is best witnessed on Meta-owned Instagram.

On that social networking platform, the model has a whopping 16.6 million followers.

O’Higgins have had a couple of superstar managers in the past

O’Higgins may not be a household name, but they have had a couple of stunning coaches in the past. Former Real Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini and ex-Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli are two renowned managers in football. Both coached the Chilean outfit early on in their professional careers.

Pellegrini had a rather short stay with O’Higgins. He took charge of the club in 1992 only to move to Universidad Catolica the following year. Sampaoli, on the other hand, had a more notable spell.

The Argentine took charge of O’Higgins in 2007 and made them a formidable defensive unit. With Sampaoli at the helm, they finished third in the Chilean Premier Division. The following season, unfortunately, did not turn out so great, with them slipping down to eighth place.

