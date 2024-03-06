“Played a big part in my decision” - Federico Redondo explains key reason behind transfer to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Federico Redondo has explained the reasons behind his decision to join Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The young Argentina under-23 midfielder has relocated to the city of Florida, joining his compatriots Messi and manager Tata Martino.

One of the main reasons Redondo chose to sign with Inter Miami was the opportunity to play with Lionel Messi. The 21-year-old revealed as much when he spoke to reporters during his unveiling at the club. He explained (via GOAL):

"It's a team full of stars and a very ambitious club that is looking to win titles and compete at the top, which caught my attention [for the move]. Obviously, Messi being at this club played a big part in my decision. He is the best player in history and to be able to share the pitch with him is a dream."

Redondo will likely step in to cover for Facundo Farias, who will not play for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. The 21-year-old has seen his visa approved and will be available for selection when Miami faces Nashville SC in the weekend games.

When asked about the position he will play at the club, Redondo discussed his versatility and revealed:

"In terms of my position, [I will play] where they need me. At Argentinos [Juniors, his former club] I played both as the 'five' [holding midfielder], inside right, inside left. I feel comfortable in all those positions that I think I can play [well]."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shine in Inter Miami's biggest win

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have reconnected at Inter Miami. Fans were eager to see how their well-established duo would do in a new league, and they have impressed, with Inter Miami defeating Orlando City 5-0.

This notably happens to be a new goalscoring record for the Floridian outfit, who have struggled to reach the playoffs before Messi joined the squad.

The Argentine legend brought his magical effect to the game, netting two goals in as many minutes just after the break. It was the first time he had scored two goals in an MLS match although he managed to do so during cup competitions last season.

Luis Suarez also had an outstanding performance in just his third MLS match. He showed his clinical touch and awareness to create opportunities by scoring two goals and assisting two others.

Julian Gressel also played an important part with two assists while Robert Taylor added a goal to the scoreline.