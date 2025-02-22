"Played himself out of a crippled team", "He needs to learn" - Manchester United fans react as 20-year-old star dropped to bench for Everton clash

Manchester United fans took to social media to react to the news of 20-year-old forward Alejandro Garnacho being dropped to the bench for their clash against Everton. The Red Devils have traveled to Goodison Park, where they will face the Toffees in the Premier League today (February 22).

Garnacho has been an important part of the Red Devils' difficult season, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 24 league games. However, he has had to start from the bench in 10 of those games, and Ruben Amorim has left him on the bench once more.

Fans have reacted to the decision, with some pleased and others upset. Here is a selection of their posts on X:

"Garnacho played himself out of a crippled team ffs" this fan was not happy.

"Nah he deserve that bench. That spurs game that performance is the worst i have ever seen" a fan disagreed.

"I actually feel sorry for him and hojlund - having to rely on guys who are basically 2 loans away from playing consistently at a decent level as your first choice attackers is such negligent squad building" another argued.

"Garnacho out yessss" a fan was glad for his absence.

"Garnacho on the bench for missing clear chances in the last game. He needs to learn." another fan analyzed.

"I am ready to get hurt again 😩😩😩" another was not pleased.

"Garnacho stinker and benched 💀 He should be happy even made the squad, I would include Lacey before Garnacho." another fan added.

"Garnacho should not be starting for Manutd. His level of football brain is not to that standard." this fan concluded.

Ruben Amorim opens up about Manchester United injuries ahead of Everton clash

Ruben Amorim has opened up about the injuries Manchester United are currently struggling with. Speaking ahead of the Everton game, he revealed that three players were close to recovery - Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte, and Leny Yoro.

Yoro and Eriksen have been named on the bench against Everton. However, there have been other injuries in the squad, with Amorim providing updates on all. He told the press (via the Manchester United website):

"It's hard to know [about the others]. Amad is for a long time. I think Mase [Mount] continues to make his recovery. Luke [Shaw] continues to make his recovery. I don’t have a day [for his return]."

"Toby [Collyer] seems to be the closest one, but not now. Kobbie [Mainoo] is recovering... Altay [Bayindir] is making a recovery, Tom [Heaton] is making a recovery. Again, I don’t have a day, but they are recovering," Amorim added.

Manchester United currently sit in 15th place on the Premier League table, and they could overtake Everton - who sit in 14th place, with a win.

