"Played like a God", "Carrying 10 deadwood players" - Inter Miami fans heap praise on Lionel Messi after 2 assists in MLS season opener

Inter Miami fans have lavished praise on Lionel Messi following his masterclass against New York City. The Herons faced the Pigeons on Saturday, February 22, in their opening game of the new MLS season.

The Florida-based club were 1-0 up in the fifth minute, after La Pulga squared the ball to Tomas Aviles to score. However, disaster struck in the 23rd minute, after the 21-year-old Aviles was shown a straight red.

New York City made good use of their man advantage, going 2-1 up by the 55th minute. Just when it looked like Javier Mascherano's side would start their campaign with a defeat, Lionel Messi set up Telasco Segovia to equalize in the 10th minute of second-half injury time.

Despite the draw, fans were ecstatic about the Argentinean's performance and took to X to share their views. One fan insisted that La Pulga was the man of the match, posting:

"Messi man of the match."

Another added:

"Leo Messi with 2 great assists. Carrying 10 deadwood players."

One fan pointed out that the Argentinean had played like God, stating:

"Messi didn't score but he played like a GOD."

Another quipped:

"This gonna be another Messi carry job szn ever."

One fan slammed new Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano, commenting:

"Inter Miami striker is bad . Inter Miami currently only relies on the magic of GOAT MESSI. Mascherano an amateur coach who destroyed the Argentina U20 national team , is poor in strategy."

Another insisted that it is Lionel Messi, and not Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the most complete player, stating:

"Messi will give you assists if be (he) cannot score goals. He will give you key passes if he cannot assist. He will give you playmaking if he cannot make key passes. He will give you dribbling if he cannot playmaker. He is the most complete player. Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo."

The Herons finished at the top of the Eastern Conference league last season, winning the Supporters' Shield.

When are Inter Miami and Lionel Messi back in action?

Inter Miami return to action on Tuesday, February 25, when they face Sporting Kansas City at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One second leg. The Herons already have a 1-0 lead in the tie from the first leg, courtesy of a Lionel Messi goal.

The Argentinean has now scored 35 goals and set up 20 more from 41 games across competitions for the Florida-based club.

