"Played like his life depended on it" Running out of superlatives" - England fans hail midfielder as a 'Rolls Royce' footballer for his world-class display against Germany

England fans have hailed Jude Bellingham's spectacular Man of the Match display in the Nations League clash with Germany at Wembley Stadium.
Following a dull, goalless first-half, the Three Lions fell 2-0 down following two Harry Maguire errors as they looked set to lose another game on the road to the World Cup.
Bellingham looked lively throughout the game and his pinpoint ball set up Luke Shaw, who pulled one back for the hosts.
Bellingham's driving runs were getting the crowd off their feet, and Gareth Southgate's side soon equalized through a spectacular Mason Mount strike.
England thought they had won the game when Harry Kane smashed a penalty home, but a Nick Pope mistake allowed Kai Havertz to earn a point at the death.
But the 19-year-old midfielder all but cemented his place in England's starting lineup for the Qatar World Cup in less than two months' time.
The teenager is considered one of the best young players in world football and has played every minute of Dortmund's ten games so far this season.
The former Birmingham City star has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs for a huge move next summer as he looks almost certain to leave the Bundesliga.
After the Germany clash, fans took to Twitter to shower the imposing midfielder with praise:
Former England striker urges Gareth Southgate to 'build a team around Jude Bellingham'
Bellingham also won a penalty which put his side ahead late on in the clash at Wembley and Chris Sutton was full of praise for the superstar midfielder.
Bellingham earned his 16th international cap, as the pundit told BBC Sport:
"They have to build a team around Jude Bellingham. England's first goal - Bellingham receives the ball inside his own half and there were three German midfielders in and around him. He could have taken the easy option and pop the ball back to Nick Pope."
He continued:
"He drifted through the German midfielders, popped the ball out to the right-hand side and England get their goal which was crucial. And gained a bit of momentum."
Former Three Lions winger Andros Townsend further added:
"Jude Bellingham has probably cemented his place next to Declan Rice moving into the World Cup. Such a special talent. So brave on the ball. Not afraid of the occasion or who is playing against or who is he playing for. It was a real pleasure to be here today and witness him in a flesh."