"Played like his life depended on it" Running out of superlatives" - England fans hail midfielder as a 'Rolls Royce' footballer for his world-class display against Germany

England fans have hailed Jude Bellingham's spectacular Man of the Match display in the Nations League clash with Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Following a dull, goalless first-half, the Three Lions fell 2-0 down following two Harry Maguire errors as they looked set to lose another game on the road to the World Cup.

Bellingham looked lively throughout the game and his pinpoint ball set up Luke Shaw, who pulled one back for the hosts.

Bellingham's driving runs were getting the crowd off their feet, and Gareth Southgate's side soon equalized through a spectacular Mason Mount strike.

Accurate passes - 41 (1st)

Passes in Final Third - 17 (1st)

Shots - 3 (1st)

Duels won - 8 (1st)

Possession won - 10 (2nd)



An all-action display.



England thought they had won the game when Harry Kane smashed a penalty home, but a Nick Pope mistake allowed Kai Havertz to earn a point at the death.

But the 19-year-old midfielder all but cemented his place in England's starting lineup for the Qatar World Cup in less than two months' time.

The teenager is considered one of the best young players in world football and has played every minute of Dortmund's ten games so far this season.

The former Birmingham City star has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs for a huge move next summer as he looks almost certain to leave the Bundesliga.

After the Germany clash, fans took to Twitter to shower the imposing midfielder with praise:

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Whoever gets him is getting a world star. Running out of superlatives for Jude Bellingham.Whoever gets him is getting a world star. #ENGGER Running out of superlatives for Jude Bellingham. Whoever gets him is getting a world star. #ENGGER

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Crazy game. Subs have made a big difference but Bellingham brilliant again. Crazy game. Subs have made a big difference but Bellingham brilliant again.

Rebekka @rebekkarnold I never want to hear anyone say we can buy 2 midfielders instead of Jude Bellingham again, pay up FSG. I never want to hear anyone say we can buy 2 midfielders instead of Jude Bellingham again, pay up FSG.

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM On what was a challenging night for England, let us simply say that Jude Bellingham once again showed why he is such an outstanding prospect. Played like his life depended on it. On what was a challenging night for England, let us simply say that Jude Bellingham once again showed why he is such an outstanding prospect. Played like his life depended on it.

ʙᴏʀᴛᴇʏ🇬🇭 @joelbortey Whoever signs Bellingham from Dortmund has definitely won gold. Kid is too good Whoever signs Bellingham from Dortmund has definitely won gold. Kid is too good

Curtis Woodhouse @curtiswoodhous8 Bellingham is the real deal isn’t he. Would love to see him in a 3 man midfield and really give him a licence to run free Bellingham is the real deal isn’t he. Would love to see him in a 3 man midfield and really give him a licence to run free

Tom Carroll @TomEPCarroll Jude Bellingham is the Rolls Royce of midfielders. A genuine world class talent. He’s ran this game at his own pace. Jude Bellingham is the Rolls Royce of midfielders. A genuine world class talent. He’s ran this game at his own pace.

Former England striker urges Gareth Southgate to 'build a team around Jude Bellingham'

Bellingham also won a penalty which put his side ahead late on in the clash at Wembley and Chris Sutton was full of praise for the superstar midfielder.

Bellingham earned his 16th international cap, as the pundit told BBC Sport:

"They have to build a team around Jude Bellingham. England's first goal - Bellingham receives the ball inside his own half and there were three German midfielders in and around him. He could have taken the easy option and pop the ball back to Nick Pope."

He continued:

"He drifted through the German midfielders, popped the ball out to the right-hand side and England get their goal which was crucial. And gained a bit of momentum."

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Not our best but a step in the right direction. Always an honour. Not our best but a step in the right direction. Always an honour. https://t.co/MkNYibhTWf

Former Three Lions winger Andros Townsend further added:

"Jude Bellingham has probably cemented his place next to Declan Rice moving into the World Cup. Such a special talent. So brave on the ball. Not afraid of the occasion or who is playing against or who is he playing for. It was a real pleasure to be here today and witness him in a flesh."

