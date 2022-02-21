"Played like a team" - Peter Schmeichel praises Manchester United players after Leeds United win

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has applauded the performance put in by the entire Red Devils team during their 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Schmeichel took to social media to congratulate his former side on their win at Elland Road. The 53-year-old tweeted the following:

"Determination today, played like a team. Difficult conditions so it needed something special. Manager also had a good game. Well done. Spain next @ManUtd."

Manchester United had one of the better performances under Ralf Rangnick in their 4-2 win over Leeds United. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and youngster Anthony Elanga were enough to secure all three points on the road.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for them. Leeds United scored two goals in a span of two minutes in the second half to level the game at 2-2. However, the Red Devils went on to score two more to clinch the game.

Manchester United have finally found some decent form following a string of underwhelming performances earlier this month. Their patchy form even resulted in them exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesbrough. However, they have now notched up two consecutive wins in the Premier League, which has cemented their place in the top four.

As things stand, the fourth-placed Red Devils have accumulated 46 points from 26 matches and are four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. They do have to be wary about sixth-placed Arsenal, though. The Gunners are currently just four points behind them and have three games in hand.

Manchester United next play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester United will now shift their attention to the UEFA Champions League. They will travel to Spain to play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash. The first leg will be played on 23rd February, while the second leg will be contested at Old Trafford on 5th March.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United! Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid. Back on track! We stand United!💪🏽 https://t.co/1H6mrVqTt2

The Red Devils finished top of their Champions League group, which consisted of Atalanta, BSC Young Boys, and Villarreal. They picked up 11 points from six games and only suffered one defeat in the group phase.

Ralf Rangnick's side will heavily rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to give them an advantage in the Champions League knockout rounds. The 37-year-old forward has scored six goals in five group matches this season, including late winners against Atalanta and Villarreal.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh