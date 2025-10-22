"Played this like a training match", "B team is so a**" - Fans slam Al-Nassr performance despite win against Goa in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Fans lashed out at the sub-par performance of a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr side against Indian side FC Goa in a group-stage fixture of the AFC Cup (October 22).

The Portuguese superstar was not named in the squad that travelled to the Fatorda Stadium by head coach Jorge Jesus. Although his attacking threat was missed by the Knights of Najd, they emerged as 2-1 victors on the night.

While their side did secure the win, Al-Nassr fans were less than pleased with the team's overall display against their unfancied Indian Super League opponents. They took to X to vent their frustrations, with user @XMFootball7 claiming:

"No intention of winning, they played this like a training match."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"The B team is so ass bro," @Idkm_n18 claimed.

"Very poor game!!! Like i said earlier… the line up with Camara will be a shitty one. That guy cannit position, to heavy on the ball… we’ll take the win but it wasn’t a great game," @MajikSzn noted.

"2-1 against an Indian team ain't it," @linconnu0009 added.

"Not great play overall but the absence of VAR has cost us at least 2 penalties today in my opinion. I hope it will be there in the knockouts," @brs_bsr21 wrote.

"First haram ball this season, but still positive," @200_LF claimed.

"What a trash game," @A5604549948 wrote.

"I didn't watch it but I think it's very unfair to Nassr standards, most important is (the) three points," @cen_osta noted.

Ronaldo's side have won each of their three games in the AFC Cup thus far, and look likely to qualify for the knockout stage as the winners of Group D.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr look set to contend for domestic and continental titles in 2025-26 campaign

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, led by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, have asserted their dominance across all competitions to start the 2025-26 campaign.

The Knights of Najd have enjoyed a perfect start in the SPL, having won all of their five league games thus far. Under Jorge Jesus, they have showed quality in both attack and defense, having scored 19 goals and conceded just two.

Al-Nassr also started their King Cup of Champions campaign on a positive note with a 4-0 thumping of Jeddah in the Round of 32 (September 24). Next week, they will take on defending SPL champions Al-Ittihad in the Round of 16 (October 28).

They also look primed to enter the knockout stage of the AFC Cup, the second-tier competition in Asian football. They have won all three of their group stage games thus far with nine goals scored and just one conceded.

Although he is set to turn 41 next February, Ronaldo has been aging like fine wine and has remained a focal point in attack for Al-Nassr. He has racked up six goals and two assists in seven games across all competitions this season.

