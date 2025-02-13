"Player’s sold on the project" - Journalist claims Arsenal are 'leading the race' for 21-year-old star wanted by other PL clubs

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are top among the clubs that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is likely to join. He stated that multiple clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United are also looking to sign him but the Gunners are expected to sign him.

He said (via GiveMeSport):

“Now, Chelsea also like Benjamin Sesko. The good news for Joel is that I think Arsenal are leading that race. So I can foresee a situation where everyone wants Alexander Isak. He doesn’t leave Newcastle. Arsenal go for Benjamin Sesko. Player’s sold on the project.

“He just wanted to wait and do an extra season at Leipzig. But when he was presented with that choice between Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice that he was going to stay at Leipzig. So Arsenal are quite confident on Sesko.”

Sesko was close to a move to the north London side last summer but remained with Leipzig, signing a contract extension to keep him until the summer of 2029. However, a move is still on the cards for the 21-year-old who has recorded 15 goals and four assists in 30 games.

Striker has emerged as a position of priority for Mikel Arteta's side, who currently have no options there for the remainder of the season. Season-ending injuries suffered by Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz mean they are left severely short-handed. This has led fans to question why moves were not made to address the situation in the January window.

Arsenal dealt severe blow as Kai Havertz suffers season-ending hamstring injury

Havertz is set to miss the rest of the campaign.

Kai Havertz has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The news came after the German reportedly suffered a setback in the side's warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

It proves to be difficult news for the Gunners, who are now left with no natural strikers in their lineup. Mikel Arteta may have to resort to using Leandro Trossard as a makeshift option in the position. The injury is an addition to a long list of setbacks suffered by their attackers, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus all missing.

Despite up-and-down performances, Havertz is the north London side's top scorer this season with 15 goals and five assists in 34 games across competitions. The Gunners may now head to the free-agent pool for a temporary reprieve or turn to academy product Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

