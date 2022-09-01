“Player understood to be keen on the move” - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are ‘really trying to sign’ 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are extremely interested in signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners have been in search of a new midfielder all summer long. They were previously linked with a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. However, it seems like Mikel Arteta's side have shifted its attention to Douglas Luiz.

According to the Italian journalist, the Gunners will be trying to make the move happen despite it being difficult at the moment. The Brazilian midfielder, however, wants to move to the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut in a few hours.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to the Gunners' interest in Douglas Luiz:

"Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it."

He added:

"Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs."

It is worth mentioning that the Gunners have already signed a new midfielder earlier in the summer transfer window. They brought in Fabio Vieira from Portuguese outfit FC Porto for a fee of around £34 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC #DeadlineDay



Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it.Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC #DeadlineDayPlayer understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. https://t.co/CQz4fxql6U

Douglas Luiz has been one of Aston Villa's most consistent players over the past few seasons. The midfielder has featured in four of the five Premier League games played this season.

Luiz was part of the Aston Villa team which suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The Brazilian international, however, netted a goal directly from a corner in the second half to equalize the game. The Gunners re-took the lead after just three minutes through Gabriel Martinelli.

Douglas Luiz has entered the final year of his Aston Villa contract. The midfielder could therefore be available for a relatively cheaper price for any possible suitors on deadline day.

Arsenal look to end a busy summer transfer window on a high

Arsenal have had a busy summer transfer this time around. The Gunners have spent upwards of £100 million to secure the services of Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Mikel Arteta's side are still seeking another player to compliment their great start to the new season.

The Gunners have made a 100% start to the 2022-23 season and are currently at the top of the Premier League table. The North London outfit have won all five of their league games so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy