"Players of that calibre look at the manager in a different way"- Jaap Stam suggests Ralf Rangnick faces tough task of winning over experienced stars at Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam recently gave his opinion on Man United manager Ralf Rangnick and his man-management techniques. United's former centreback suggested that Rangnick will have a tough task in winning over experienced players in his team.

Since appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, the Red Devils have only lost one game from the 10 games that he has managed. United's performance under Rangnick peaked when they faced West Ham United recently. Fans were extremely excited with the way the team played as a unit when it came to winning the ball back and keeping an organized defense.

However, United have yet to completely immerse themselves in the geggen-pressing style of football that Rangnick has advocated throughout his managerial career. The style of high intensity and high pressing football has not been implemented at United in the past and fans are eagerly waiting to see their team play the modern way of football at Old Trafford.

It will certainly be a huge task for Rangnick to implement the system for every single player in the squad, especially the experienced stars of the Red Devils. Manchester United legend Jaap Stam also has similar worries about Rangnick's style of football while speaking to the Mirror. Stam revealed that the German coach will find it very difficult to win over experienced players in the team and ask them to play the "Rangnick way."

“A squad with players like Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes and Cavani is something completely different than a continental team full of young players. These United players require a whole different way of man management. It is a fair job to convince them that your philosophy is right before they are prepared to put that into practice on the pitch. Players of that calibre look at the manager in a different way. They are expecting more. They expect you to deliver more, they look at the way you handle them and what you have to say. They are not kids.” said Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick impressed with Manchester United's performance against West Ham United

Manchester United recently faced West Ham United in a crucial Premier League match. The Red Devils won the match 1-0 thanks to a 93rd minute goal from Marcus Rashford. Victory at Old Trafford against the Hammers helped them achieve fourth place in the points table.

Even though, United had to wait till the 93rd minute to score a goal, the Red Devils were impressive throughout the match. The former Premier League champions had great control of the ball and were very quick and aggressive in winning the ball back.

Also Read Article Continues below

The defense was very solid yesterday with the pair of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire taking center stage. Rangnick, during the post-match press conference, admitted that this was the best performance by his team since his appointment.

Edited by Arnav