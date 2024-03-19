“Players who can handle that pressure are the best” - Manchester United star compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Marcus Rashford handles pressure like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He believes the Manchester United star showed composure in the win over PSG when he took over as the interim manager.

Speaking to Four Four Two magazine, the former Red Devils manager stated that only a few players could manage pressure, and Rashford was one of them. Recalling the PSG clash in the UEFA Champions League, Solskjaer said:

"At half-time, I told the lads we just had to hang in there. We only needed another goal. We'd already surprised them by scoring two. I said that if we got to the last 10 minutes needing only a goal, then it was squeaky-bum time for them, they'd wobble. And we did. Marcus was shooting from distance against Gianluigi Buffon. That's what you want Marcus to do. Give the goalkeeper something to think about."

He added:

"Players who can handle that pressure are the best: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and, after 94 minutes, Marcus with that penalty – a brilliant one, right in front of the away fans, to send us through to the quarter-finals. I ran across the pitch to celebrate with the players and the fans in the rain. Then we went back to the dressing room. It was electric."

Rashford played 135 matches under Solskjaer at Machester United and scored 55 times. He also had 34 assists to his name before the Norwegian was sacked in November of 2021.

When Marcus Rashford picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford was talking to CNN in 2018 when he was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He claimed that he is a big fan of the former Real Madrid star but believes the Inter Miami forward is the greatest of all time.

He said:

"Some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Marcus Rashford played 29 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but the two combined for just two goals. However, both contributions came in 3-2 wins over Arsenal and Omonia Nicosia.