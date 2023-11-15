“Players don’t usually go back there” - Raphael Varane has already named 2 clubs he could leave Manchester United for before retirement

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane's future could soon be a subject of speculation with the player's contract expiring in 19 months. Ahead of that period, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say we already have an idea of where his destination will be.

Speaking to GQ Magazine back in May, the Frenchman gave a hint about which club he could end up joining if he eventually cut ties with Manchester United in the future. According to the defender, we could end up seeing him donning either a Real Madrid and or a RC Lens jersey one more time before he finally calls it quits.

"I will finish my career either in Madrid, or in Manchester, or in Lens," Raphael Varane said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "I will not move to another club [other than those two]."

"But Madrid seems complicated to me. Players don’t usually go back there. The most likely outcome today is that I will finish [my club career] in either Manchester or Lens," he added.

After a very successful stint at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane decided to open a new chapter in his career as he joined Manchester United in a deal worth €40 million in August 2021. The defender had a decent start to life at Old Trafford and was pivotal as the club finished in second position in the Premier League last term.

This season, however, the Frenchman's level of performance has dropped significantly. This has resulted in him losing his spot in the starting line-up, with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag opting for the partnership of Harry Maguire and Johnny Evans at the heart of the defense in recent weeks.

That said, it is worth mentioning that defender is currently being monitored by suitors. According to rumors, a number of Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in signing him up but nothing concrete has developed so far.

Raphael Varane's stats for Manchester United so far this season

Raphael Varane has now represented the Red Devils in 12 games in all competitions so far this season, recording one goal to his name. However, only seven of these appearances have been starts, with the remaining five being cameo appearances.

In total, the French centre-back has amassed 655 minutes of playing time across all fronts. That includes 340 minutes of action in the Premier League, 254 in the Champions League and 64 in the EFL Cup.

Up next, Manchester United will take on Everton in the Premier League after the international break on November 26.