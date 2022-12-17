“Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle” – Carragher urges teams to boycott new FIFA Club World Cup plan 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently revealed that the governing body is set to introduce a new 32-team Club World Cup format which will start in 2025.

A tournament of the same format was set to start in 2021 in China. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were canceled. FIFA, however, will eventually introduce the system in 2025 and 32 top clubs across the globe will take part in the competition.

Gianni Infantino said (via Sky Sports):

"The details of the location still need to be discussed but it has been agreed and decided that a 32-team Club World Cup tournament will go ahead making it like a World Cup."

He further added:

"I know what we've decided and that is that there will be a Club World Cup of 32 teams to be played every four years and the first edition will take place in 2025 in the summer."

Jamie Carragher, however, was not happy with the governing body's decision. He opined that adding a new tournament to an already demanding schedule will be excruciating for players.

He believes that FIFA hates the UEFA Champions League and wants to have a tournament of the same caliber for themselves. Hence, they want to introduce the new Club World Cup format. The Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter:

"Like the ridiculous idea of @FIFAWorldCup every two years, this is another one from Infantino. Players need rest at some point, they are getting treated like cattle. FIFA hate the CL & want something similar themselves. European clubs should boycott it."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed how Club World Cup fixtures will be accomodated

Gianni Infantino Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Club World Cup will be played every four years. However, the tournament is set to coincide with the Confederations Cup. Speaking about accommodating the tournament in the calendar, Infantino said:

"During that slot where in other years it would be the Confederations Cup, it will be slightly longer because there are 32 teams so it will last a bit longer but they will be the best teams in the world who will all be invited to participate. But all of the details will be developed in due course and we will decide where it will take place as well over the next few weeks or months in consultation with all of the stakeholders."

