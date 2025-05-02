"Players are not playing with their wallets" - Kawasaki boss makes claim after knocking Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of AFC Champions League

Days after knocking Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr out of the AFC Champions League, Kawasaki Frontale manager Shigetoshi Hasebe has insisted that his side doesn't need extravagant salaries to compete.
Kawasaki were the underdogs heading into the AFC Champions League semi-finals. The Japanese outfit were the only non-Saudi side left, with the PIF-backed Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli rounding out the final four.
Shigetoshi Hasebe and Co. faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on Wednesday, April 30, securing a thrilling 3-2 win. Despite being at a financial disadvantage compared to the Knights of Najd, Kawasaki showed more heart and determination on the pitch to seal a historic win.
Hasebe said (via Pulse Sports):
"The budget is a very important factor, but the players are not playing with their wallets or their credit cards. The players play football on the pitch. Of course, money and the budget will affect things somehow, but football is played on the pitch."
Kawasaki are now set to face Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League final on Saturday, May 3. The latter have fielded the likes of Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, and Ivan Toney, and are worth a reported €169.93 million, compared to Kawasaki's €15.28 million.
"Today we were bad" - Stefano Pioli explains why Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost 3-2 against Kawasaki
Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli reckons his side were slow and lost too many duels during their 3-2 loss against Kawasaki in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.
Tatsuya Ito broke the deadlock for the Japanese side in the 10th minute before Sadio Mane leveled the scores 18 minutes later. Despite dominating possession (75 percent), Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were dealt a massive blow in the second half when Yuto Ozeki (41') and Akihiro Ienaga (76') scored one goal apiece. Ayman Yahya netted a consolation goal in the 87th minute but couldn't prevent his side from losing.
Following the game, Pioli recently said (via YS Scores):
"I was not surprised by the opponent; rather, our performance was the surprise. We lost many duels and battles on the field, and what is truly surprising is our poor level today. The problem is not with the coach or the players; today we were bad."
He added:
"I understand everything and the tactical criticism, but we played against a team whose style we knew, yet we were poor in duels and slow. It is hard for everyone to feel the defeat, and this loss is difficult for us and the players."
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will next be back in action against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Wednesday, May 7.